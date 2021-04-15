Each week the Times-News features this Hits and Misses column. It is a look at the positive and negative news or events over the past week. Readers are invited to send their suggestions.
• A HIT for the parties involved in reopening Salem Children’s Trust on Lower New Germany Road in Garrett County. The facility, which served abused and neglected children after more than four decades, closed last June. The residential center is scheduled to start helping autistic children and those with developmental disabilities in the fall.
• A HIT for the start of site preparation at the Cumberland Gateway development project between Maryland Avenue and Park Street and Emily and Williams streets. It’s refreshing to see signs of construction after years of demolition.
• A HIT for the C. William Gilchrist Museum of the Arts and its outdoor Colors of Spring event, set for April 17 from 4 to 6 p.m. in the garden behind the museum. The event is open to all, with no admission fee, and will move indoors in the event of heavy rainfall.
• A MISS for the apparent misunderstanding between Allegany County officials and Western Maryland Scenic Railroad leaders concerning the new Tracks and Yaks venture. The foot-powered pedal carts run on the tracks and the project apparently therefore must receive a green light from the Federal Railroad Administration.
• A HIT for Garrett College’s undefeated men’s basketball team, which claimed just the fourth national tournament berth in program history. The top-seeded Lakers (15-0) held off second-seeded Niagara County Community College, 69-64, in the NJCAA Division II East District final at Raritan Valley Community College. The national tourney begins April 20.
• A HIT for Highland Arts Unlimited, which is planning a lineup of entertainment for 2012-2022, a hopeful sign. The season is expected to open with a performance by Pan Jammin’ Steel Drums in August. The group will release details later, and adhere to any coronavirus guidelines in place at that time.
• A HIT for Madeline Boggess, a resident of Winchester Road who turns 100 on April 23.
• A HIT for the new focus on Interstate 68 tractor-trailer traffic by the Cumberland Police Department. Officers have been trained in truck enforcement by the Maryland State Police Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division and are monitoring big rigs daily on the busy highway, according to Chief Chuck Ternent.
• A HIT for Tom Striplin, who has been named as president of Eastern West Virginia Community and Technical College in Moorefield. He is expected to take the reins on June 30. Striplin, who holds a doctorate, has made a career at Allegany College of Maryland in several positions. He also formerly served on the Allegany County Board of Education.
• A HIT for Dr. Peter Halmos, who has pledged financial support for structural improvements at Cumberland Theatre for the next five years. Halmos has been steadfast in his support of the arts over the years, along with his late wife, Iris.
• A HIT for the Wroten-Mcguinn Golf Classic, and the $1,000 raised from it and donated to members of the North Branch Correctional Institution Cancer Crushers Relay for Life team.
• OUR DOLT OF THE WEEK is the driver who smashed through the traffic arms of a Florida drawbridge, then made the risky leap as the span opened. In the scene caught by multiple traffic cameras, the vehicle was briefly airborne on Daytona Beach’s Main Street Bridge, which crosses the Halifax River. The traffic arms had to be replaced and police believe they have identified the driver. The gate also appeared to damage the vehicle’s windshield, but it’s not known if the driver was hurt. A motorcycle made the same leap last month.
