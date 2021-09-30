Each week the Times-News features this Hits and Misses column. It is a look at the positive and negative news or events over the past week. Readers are invited to send their suggestions.
• A HIT for Barton United Methodist Church, which will observe its sesquicentennial on Oct. 3 at the 11 a.m. service, marking 150 years of worship, fellowship, baptisms, weddings and funerals.
• A HIT for Gail Getty, who has been teaching kindergarteners water skills for 10 years through the I Can Swim! program. The sessions, held at the Community Aquatic and Recreation Complex at Garrett College, is built around American Red Cross safety rules.
• A HIT for 2014 Fort Hill High School graduate Cody Arigo, now a student at the University of Maryland, who has been named a Robertson fellow in partnership with the Robertson Foundation for Government. As such, he will receive full tuition, a cost-of-living stipend and summer internship assistance.
• A HIT for the Allegany High School class of 1956, members of which celebrated their 65-year reunion during a luncheon at the Cumberland Country Club.
• A HIT for Kenneth Preston, a Mount Savage native and retired sergeant major, who received the 2021 Marshall Medal, the Association of the U.S. Army’s highest award for distinguished service. Preston, 64, retired in 2011 after serving in the military for 36 years. It’s dedicated men and women like him who make our nation great and ensure our lasting freedom.
• A MISS for city residents who fail to properly bag or otherwise secure their trash placed for curbside pickup, allowing it to blow into the street and onto other people’s property.
• A HIT for Corwin Fisher of Bishop Walsh School, Elizabeth Marchbank of Mountain Ridge High School, Brady McKinley of Fort Hill High and Logan Trautwein of Allegany High, who each received a $3,000 scholarship from the Joe Howser Charitable Corp. The seniors were chosen for the best mental health-focused essay from each school.
• A HIT for the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America, which is expanding the hours of the AFA Helpline for families affected by Alzheimer’s disease and other dementia-related illnesses.
• A HIT for Donna Housel, who is the featured artist in the Bev Walker Gallery at Cumberland Theatre.
• A HIT for Northern Garrett High School, which was named Western Maryland Athletic Conference baseball champs, and the Huskies’ Jake Rush, who was selected as Player of the Year.
• OUR DOLT OF THE WEEK is whomever is responsible for a major mixup at a funeral home in North Carolina last month. Two sisters said they made a startling discovery on Sept. 7 when they found a stranger’s body inside the casket that was supposed to contain their mother’s remains. The sisters claim that Hunter’s Funeral Home failed to acknowledge the issue and even denied that the person was someone else. Their mom’s body was eventually located in the embalming room, they said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.