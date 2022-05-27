Each week the Times-News features this Hits and Misses column. It is a look at the positive and negative news or events over the past week. Readers are invited to send their suggestions.
• A HIT for Maria Eckard and Molly Thompson, of Fort Hill High School, for their National History Day project’s selection to the Maryland State Competition. The project was titled “Hercules Mulligan.”
• A HIT for DelFest, which returned to Allegany County this week after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19. The music festival will continue to run through the weekend and close on Sunday night.
• A HIT for Casper R. Taylor Jr., former Maryland Speaker of the House and a Cumberland resident, who had the Baltimore Street bridge named after him at a ceremony last Saturday. The bridge will be receiving about $4 million worth of repairs over the summer months.
• A HIT for Emory Davis Jr, president of the WoodmenLife Chapter 6, who received the Fraternal Spirit Award for his work for the chapter and the community.
• A MISS for the Ridgeley mayor and Town Council for holding up the Ridgeley Fire Department from moving forward with the construction of a new fire station.
• A HIT for the Allegany County Library System staff members, who attended the Raising a Reader program celebrations at elementary schools throughout May, which encourage pre-K and kindergarten students to develop lifelong reading habits.
• A HIT for Zoe Litton, a fourth grade student at Beall Elementary School, who was chosen as the winner of the “If I Were Mayor” Essay Contest for Allegany and Garrett counties. The contest is hosted by the Maryland Municipal League, and drew more than 2,200 entries from fourth graders throughout the state.
• OUR DOLT OF THE WEEK goes to Sho Taguchi, a 24-year-old resident of Abu, Japan, who gambled away COVID-19 assistance funds that were for low-income households, but were mistakenly sent to his bank account. After the funds were wired to Taguchi’s account, he refused to return them and instead used them to gamble online. Taguchi was arrested Wednesday on computer fraud charges, where he admitted to spending most of the 46.3 million yen — approximately $360,000 — on gambling.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.