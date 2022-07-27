Each week the Times-News features this Hits and Misses column. It is a look at the positive and negative news or events over the past week. Readers are invited to send their suggestions.
• A HIT for the Jennings Randolph Lake dam, which after its yearly inspection, continues to be safe and secure.
• A HIT for the Allegany County Fair and Ag Expo, which featured a variety of fun activities like a tractor pull and concerts for event goers. The fair concluded last Saturday with the 4-H livestock sale and mud bog.
• A HIT for Ben Northcraft and the various sellers and resellers that raised $2,000 in donations for 2-year-old Jeremiah Mackereth, who was diagnosed with leukemia in May. Northcraft fashioned an American flag out of wood and auctioned it at the Allegany County Fair and Ag Expo to collect the donations.
• A HIT for Joseph “Joe” E. Lybarger, formerly of Ellerslie, who successfully defended his doctoral dissertation at the University of Tennessee.
• A MISS for Gov. Jim Justice, who abruptly added an abortion law clarification to the agenda of a special legislative session on reducing the state’s income tax at the last minute, thus depriving state lawmakers and residents of West Virginia the opportunity for reasonable discussion and debate on a topic important to many, regardless of which side of the argument they fall on.
• A HIT for Mineral County Commissioner Jerry Whisner, who will serve as the new president of the commission, completing Dr. Richard “Doc” Lechliter’s term. And, a HIT of thanks, too, to Dr. Lechliter for guiding the commission.
• OUR DOLT OF THE WEEK goes to a chess-playing robot in Moscow, that broke a 7-year-old boy’s finger during a match at the Moscow Chess Open tournament. The robot took one of the child’s pieces and then grabbed the boy’s finger when he went to make a move. The boy was able to play again the next day. “The robot broke the child’s finger,” Sergei Lazarev, president of the Moscow Chess Federation, told the Russian TASS agency. “Of course, this is bad.”
