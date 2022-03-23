Each week the Times-News features this Hits and Misses column. It is a look at the positive and negative news or events over the past week. Readers are invited to send their suggestions.
• A HIT for Gov. Larry Hogan for enacting a gas tax suspension, which has lowered the price at the pump by as much as 50 cents.
• A HIT for Allegany County for hitting the lowest COVID-19 case rate it has had since July 2021. The improvements in certain markers means, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, both Allegany and Garrett counties have moved to the “low” COVID-19 transmission designation.
• A HIT for Kip Wilt for attempting to bring a go-cart track to Meyersdale, Pennsylvania. Wilt used to watch his uncle, Garland “Okie” Wilt, race hobby stock cars at Somerset County Fairgrounds and gained a passion for racing. Wilt plans to debut go-cart racing at the fairgrounds in April.
• A HIT for the C&O Canal towpath and Great Allegheny Passage, both of which have been nominated as the top recreational trails in North America by USA Today’s 10Best.
• A MISS for Kyle Bennett, our now former sports reporter, for leaving us here at the Times-News to pursue bigger and better things. In all seriousness, congratulations to Bennett on his new and exciting gig.
• A HIT for Andrew Hershey, Garrett College’s associate professor of outdoor leadership & adventure education, who spent a recent weekend in Rumney, New Hampshire, working on an adaptive ice climbing event. The event is hosted by the nonprofit Paradox Sports.
• OUR DOLT OF THE WEEK goes to Cody Dylon Setzer, 29, of Northern California, for taking two bear cubs from their den. Setzer admitted to doing so to officials after realizing he was unable to care for the cubs. He pleaded guilty to possession of a prohibited species. The 29-year-old told wildlife officers that he had found the cubs along a highway. Officials were suspicious of his story after searching the supposed site and finding no tracks. “Bear cubs are 100% dependent upon the sow and if they had been wondering on their own they wouldn’t have survived,” said Capt. Patrick Foy of the department’s law enforcement division. The cubs were returned to their habitat once they were old enough to live on their own and Setzer was ordered to pay $2,290 in fines and fees and complete 200 hours of community service and placed on 12 months of probation.
