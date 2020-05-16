Each week the Times-News editorial page features this Hits and Misses column. It is a look at the positive and negative news or events over the past week. Readers are invited to send their suggestions.
• OUR SINCEREST CONDOLENCES to the family of Iris P. Halmos, who died May 9 of cancer. She was truly a pillar of the community, here and in her native Ireland, where she served as a representative of the Northern Ireland Nurse’s Association to the United Kingdom. After coming to the United States, she continued in her work as a nurse and was an ardent supporter of the local medical, education, arts and theater communities. (See obituary, May 11 Times-News, Page 5A.)
• A HIT for the Beall Elementary School students who won the 13th annual March “Math Madness” national competition, in which more than 5,000 schools and 1.1 million students competed. They completed more than 380,000 complex math problems. (See: “Beall students place ...,” May 11 Times-News, Page 6A.)
• A HIT for Julia and Jared Steward. who were named Foster Parents of the Year by the Allegany County Department of Social Services. The department said they commonly reach out to biological families to ensure they know their child is being taken care of and “because of recognition they have to the child in their home and their biological family.”
• A HIT for Allegany County Sheriff Robertson, who compiled photos of UPMC Western Maryland employees at work into a sketch and presented it to the hospital’s staff as “a way for me to show my appreciation to everyone in the medical profession for what they are doing.” He has had a lifelong love of drawing, starting with art lessons in the third grade. (See: “Sheriff’s sketch ...,” April 13 Times-News, Page 7C.)
• A HIT for Gary Seldomridge of Keyser, West Virginia, who was named a Whitmore-Gates Scholar at Potomac State College. Retired since 2016 as a mathematics professor, he has mentored students, written books on mathematics and has been involved with many other programs. (See: “Seldomridge named ...,” May 14 Times-News, Page 3B.)
• A HIT for the T-Rex Walking Club, whose two dozen members don inflatable costumes and take feel-good walks through Ferndale, Michigan. Their costumes include dancing hippos, bears, zebras, sharks, the Stay-Puft Marshmallow Man (who made a famous appearance in the 1984 movie, “Ghostbusters”) and unicorns and walk to such appropriate tunes as “Walk Like An Egyptian” (by the Bangles) and “Walk the Dinosaur”) by Was (Not Was). The people enjoy them, and they have fun. If this sounds familiar, it’s because one of our editorials mentioned Corey Jurgensen, an out-of-work massage therapist who dances around her neighborhood in Tampa, Florida, wearing an inflatable unicorn costume. (See: “Cheer up: If a unicorn doesn’t make you smile, nothing can,” April 23.)
• (With a nod to The Lone Ranger), A “WHO WAS THAT MASKED MAN?” for the inmate who temporarily escaped from the Cook County Jail in Chicago by wearing a a coronavirus protective mask and pretending to be another detainee who was set for release.
• OUR DOLT OF THE WEEK is the Connecticut man who was asked to leave a McDonald’s restaurant because he wasn’t wearing a mask, then returned and threw a rock through a window. He then went to a Walmart and stole several pair of women’s underwear, then tried to flee but was intercepted by a police dog as he was leaving the store. He was charged with criminal mischief and breach of the peace.
