Each week the Times-News features this Hits and Misses column. It is a look at the positive and negative news or events over the past week. Readers are invited to send their suggestions.
• A HIT for first responders and other personnel and volunteers who were quick to react to flooding from the remnants of Hurricane Ida. Like always, they had the area’s back.
• A HIT for Ty Johnson, a graduate of Fort Hill High School and the University of Maryland, who is now a member in good standing of the New York Jets. He made the team’s 53-man roster, having scored a touchdown during the NFL’s pre-season.
• A HIT for Malik Bowman, a standout basketball player at Bishop Walsh School, who is skipping his high school and collegiate eligibility to join the Atlanta-based start-up league Overtime Elite.
• A HIT for the Potomac Concert Band, which will perform at Constitution Park Sept. 5 at 7:30 p.m. to conclude the Sunday in the Park music series. The group provides a creative outlet for musicians ranging in age from from those in high school and college to retirees. They are easy on the ears.
• A MISS for people who back into spaces without signaling their intention to other motorists, especially in parking lots of businesses located near heavily traveled roads. It’s not uncommon to follow a car into a lot, only to have it stop abruptly and reverse, potentially putting other drivers in harm’s way. It’s safer for everyone, and more considerate, to think before you back.
• A HIT for Rite Care, the Scottish Rite Early Childhood Language Disorders Clinic, for expanding its regional scope of services to include a site at Grant Memorial Hospital in Petersburg, West Virginia. The clinic offers speech therapy for patients up to age 21.
• A HIT for descendants of Jane Gates, who are in the process of renovating the home she bought in 1871 at 515 Greene St. in the Queen City. Gates was born into slavery and purchased the home after being freed as a result of the Civil War. The family is planning for the Jane Gates Heritage House to become a historical museum and learning center.
• A HIT for organizers of the Day of Access to Treatment, held Tuesday in the parking lot of the Western Maryland Railway Station in downtown Cumberland. The event, where the overdose-reversing and life-saving drug naloxone was given to residents free of charge, was sponsored jointly by Healing Allegany, AHEC West, the Allegany County Health Department, the Healthy Moms and Babies project, Prescribe Change, Potomac Case Management, Alternative Drug and Alcohol Counseling, Celebrate Recover, Awakenings Recover Center and Outreach mental health services.
• A HIT for Allegany High School students Emma Pyles and Emma Cook, who received Maryland State Fraternal Order of Eagles scholarships through Eagles Auxiliary 2883 of Cresaptown. Pyles will major in elementary education at Frostburg State University, while Cook plans to attending West Virginia University Potomac State College, majoring in English.
• A HIT for Mountainside Baroque, which will return to live performances with its 2021-22 season, titled “A Joyous Reunion — A Year of Festive Weekends.” Over the years, the nonprofit music organization, directed by Ryan Mullaney and Lyle Nordstrom, has brought the music of the Baroque, Renaissance and Classic eras to receptive local audiences.
• A HIT for Experimental Aircraft Association Chapter 426 and its Wings & Wheels event set for Sept. 26 at the Greater Cumberland Regional Airport. There will be music, food and activities from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. that day.
• OUR DOLT OF THE WEEK is the person or people who left a mobile home sitting in the middle of a road in Texas, blocking the thoroughfare to traffic. Authorities have asked the public for help with the unusual mystery. The Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office said a trailer loaded with the manufactured house was abandoned and that no tow vehicle was found.
