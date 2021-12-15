Each week the Times-News features this Hits and Misses column. It is a look at the positive and negative news or events over the past week. Readers are invited to send their suggestions.
• A HIT for Justin Copman, a recent Allegany High School graduate who has been selected to the Central Atlantic Collegiate Conference weekly honor roll in consecutive weeks. Copman plays at Dominican College, in New York, and averaged 15.8 points and 8.8 rebounds per game during the first two weeks of December. The Dominican College Chargers are currently ranked 14th in the D2SIDA National Poll.
• A HIT for the Downtown Development Commission for receiving $183,500 in American Rescue Plan Act funds. The Cumberland City Council voted to dole the money out over the course of a three-year period.
• A HIT for Howard Cessna, who was awarded the Allegany County Farm Bureau’s annual Service to Agriculture Award. The award recognizes agriculture producers who demonstrate leadership and dedication to the community in Allegany County. Cessna’s grandfather bought a 600-acre farm in 1944 near Flintstone.
• A MISS for the Capon Bridge Middle School teacher arrested for allegedly sending explicit images of herself to two minor male students, according to West Virginia State Police.
• A HIT for Frostburg, the Mountain City, which decided to make a tradition out of last year’s popular “Frostburg Decks the Meter” event. It’s such a hit that all 76 meters in town have been adopted. The meter decorations will be up until Jan. 3.
• A HIT for Delanie Blubaugh of LaVale, a Frostburg State University student, who was named a Newman Civic Fellow, which is awarded in recognition of community focused students.
• A HIT for DeLane Fitzgerald, the former Frostburg State University head football coach, who was announced as the new head coach at Southern Utah University Wednesday. Fitzgerald coached at FSU for the past eight seasons.We wish him well in his new endeavor in Utah.
• OUR DOLT OF THE WEEK goes to Bishop Antonio Stagliano, who told a group of Italian children that Santa Claus does not exist. The mishap resulted in the diocese of Noto, Scicily, having to make a Facebook post and public apology. The diocesan communications director, Rev. Alessandro Paolino, said the bishop was trying to highlight the meaning of Christmas and tell the story of St. Nicholas, a bishop who gave gifts to the poor and was persecuted by the Romans. Stagliano is reported as having told the children Santa doesn’t exist and his famous red costume was a creation of the Coca-Cola company for advertising and publicity.
