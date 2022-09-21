Each week the Times-News features this Hits and Misses column. It is a look at the positive and negative news or events over the past week. Readers are invited to send their suggestions.
• A HIT for Allegany County Public Schools for taking an out of the box approach to student attendance by considering a policy that uses “positive rewards for pupils with exceptional attendance records” to boost student participation.
• A HIT for WVU Potomac State College, which hosted its first West Virginia Spud Summit, aimed at forming connections between state and local business, agricultural experts and university staff.
• A HIT for Allegany College of Maryland and Frostburg State University, which were listed on Washington Monthly’s honor roll of America’s best colleges for student voting. The nonprofit magazine calculates college-specific registration and voting rates to determine the schools that make the list.
• A HIT for members of the LaVale Lions Club, which recently held a food drive that collected 340 pounds of food and $180 for donation to the LaVale United Methodist Church food pantry.
• A MISS for Brandon Glass, staff writer and editorial page editor at the Times-News, who left the paper this week to take a different job. He did not like writing misses, but wrote his own miss. Whether he will be missed is a different story.
• A HIT for the LaVale Library at 815 National Highway, which reopened to the public this weekend following two years of renovation and expansion.
• OUR DOLT OF THE WEEK goes to Doug Ramsey, chief operations officer at Beyond Meat, who was accused of attacking a man in a road rage incident outside of the Arkansas Razorbacks and Missouri State Bears football game in Fayetteville, Arkansas, last weekend. Ramsey, 53, was charged with felony battery and making terroristic threats after he allegedly punched through the back window of a car and bit another man on the nose for attempting to cut in front of him in a parking garage. Witnesses said they heard Ramsey “threaten to kill” the man he confronted.
