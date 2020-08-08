Each week the Times-News features this Hits and Misses column. It is a look at the positive and negative news or events over the past week. Readers are invited to send their suggestions.
• A HIT for residents who attended the Back the Blue Rally last Sunday afternoon at Cumberland City Hall. A large crowd attended the event in support of law enforcement officers, which featured numerous speakers.
• A HIT for all of the nominees and winners in the CTN Media 2020 Readers’ Choice awards. Readers voted for their favorite businesses and professional services. Many past honorees display their awards, proof of satisfied customers.
• A HIT for Nathaniel Knapp for receiving the American Revolution Youth Citizenship Award from the Youghiogheny Glades Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution. Knapp, who is entering eighth grade at Southern Middle School, was recognized for displaying the qualities of honor, service, courage, leadership and patriotism.
• A MISS for Rocky Gap State Park and the low level of water in its designated swimming areas. A reader said Lake Habeeb wasn’t even waist-deep at the rope in the day-use area last Sunday. They complained to a lifeguard that they couldn’t swim because it was too shallow and were told nothing could be done about it. We think people should be told about the low-water conditions before they pay the $4 weekend admission fee.
• A HIT for officials in Frostburg for agreeing to allow Potomac Edison to install electric vehicle charging stations in a parking lot off Main Street. The decision makes perfect sense as more Americans purchase electric vehicles.
• A HIT for Beth Lattin, who has been appointed as assistant vice principal at Bishop Walsh School. She was a math teacher at the private school last year after having taught for nearly a decade in New York City independent schools.
• A HIT for Noah DeMichele, a resident of Westernport and president of the Student Government Association at Frostburg State University. He wrote a letter to Gov. Larry Hogan requesting a state-run COVID-19 testing site in Allegany County.
• A HIT for Brent Walls, for his diligence in monitoring the health of the entire Upper Potomac River Watershed from Harpers Ferry, West Virginia, to the river’s source near Thomas, West Virginia. A U.S. Navy veteran, the environmental steward is one of three Potomac riverkeepers.
• A HIT for WVU Medicine and the WVU Cancer Institute for putting Bonnie’s Bus back on the road. The mobile mammogram testing center, which offers 3D digital screening and breast care education to Mountain State women, had been parked during the COVID-19 pandemic.
• OUR DOLT OF THE WEEK is the state worker or workers in Rhode Island responsible for mistakenly sending out more than 175 tax refund checks signed by Walt Disney and Mickey Mouse, rather than the state treasurer and controller. The state’s Division of Taxation uses the signatures on test files, which were mistakenly printed on the real checks and mailed. The checks were tax refunds for corporate, sales and tax credits mostly to businesses. The tax division has voided the checks and will issue new checks signed by General Treasurer Seth Magaziner and State Controller Peter Keenan.
