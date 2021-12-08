Each week the Times-News features this Hits and Misses column. It is a look at the positive and negative news or events over the past week. Readers are invited to send their suggestions.
• A HIT for the Fort Hill football team, which won its 8th state title, defeating Mountain Ridge, 51-31, in the Class 1A state championship game at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium last Saturday. The title is Fort Hill’s 6th in Class 1A and its first since 2018.
• A HIT for Storybook Holiday, put on by Frostburg State University Children’s Literature Centre, which returned to much anticipation. “We were expecting a big rush, and I think we got it,” Sarah O’Neal, director of the Children’s Literature Centre, told our reporter Lindsay Renner-Wood. The annual event brings hundreds to Frostburg to watch the parade and take part in the activities at Santa’s workshop.
• A HIT for the Rev. Alison Peters, who recently joined First Presbyterian Church on Washington Street as pastor. Peters, a native of Brookville, Pennsylvania, has been an ordained teaching elder for seven years. She was previously an associate pastor and acting head of staff at Hilltop Presbyterian Church in Mendham, New Jersey.
• A HIT for the Pearl Harbor survivors who descended on the site of the bombing Tuesday to remember those who were killed in the attack by Japan 80 years ago. The attack brought the U.S. into World War II. As was said at the time by President Franklin D. Roosevelt, it is “a date which will live in infamy.”
• A MISS for the new congressional map the Maryland General Assembly passed Wednesday night that would potentially give Democrats an 8-0 representation in the U.S. House delegation. Democrats outnumber Republicans 2-to-1 in the state. The map received an F grade from the Princeton Gerrymandering Project, a nonpartisan research group. With this proposed map, it seems Western Maryland would not get fair congressional representation in the spirit of one person, one vote.
• A HIT for Loft 129, which will hold its first holiday gala today. It’s set to be an evening of Christmas music. The nonprofit established the event to fundraise and help bring live performances to downtown Cumberland.
• A HIT for developers of the Cumberland Gateway Center, who have acquired another property at the site of the project. As well, construction crews have begun pouring foundation footers for the first buildings.
• OUR DOLT OF THE WEEK is the groups responsible for giving over 40 camels Botox injections and “artificial touch-ups,” resulting in them being disqualified from Saudi Arabia’s King Abdulaziz Camel Festival, a camel beauty contest. The crackdown on artificially enhanced camels was the largest Saudi authorities have done. The event opened early in the month and breeders compete for around $66 million in prize money. Botox injections to make camels more attractive are strictly prohibited. Dozens of breeders were found to have altered their camels.
