Each week the Times-News features this Hits and Misses column. It is a look at the positive and negative news or events over the past week. Readers are invited to send their suggestions.
• A HIT for Rocky Gap Casino Resort, which will celebrate its 10th anniversary with fireworks and giveaways on May 21. The casino has been a good community partner, donating more than 5% of slot machine proceeds to Allegany County each year that helps fund local college scholarships and offset operating costs for volunteer fire companies.
• A HIT for volunteers from all over the East Coast, who turned out on Earth Day to plant flowers in the 13-acre Remember Me Rose Garden at the Flight 92 National Memorial in Shanksville, Pennsylvania. The garden is a tribute to the passengers and crew of United Flight 93 that crashed on Sept. 11, 2001, in a field at the memorial site.
• A HIT for Karl Vogtman, who recently attained Eagle Scout status. Vogtman, who completed a project renovating the outdoor chapel at Bishop Walsh School, was honored during a ceremony at St. Michael Church in Frostburg. A second scouting HIT goes to Artie Travis, vice president of student affairs at Frostburg State University, who was selected for the Outstanding Eagle Scout Award by the D.C. Chapter of the National Eagle Scout Association and the Boy Scouts of America.
• A HIT and, he’s seen many, for former Allegany College of Maryland baseball coach and athletic director Steve Bazarnic, who was honored by the college with the dedication of the baseball field in his name.
• A MISS for the Frostburg State University student who posted a bomb threat on social media Monday that forced the evacuation of several campus buildings. Twenty-year-old Thomas Charles Lenhart faces a charge of making a threat of mass violence. He is scheduled for trial in district court on May 26.
• A HIT for Allegany High School junior Colin Sheehe, who recently received high marks in two mathematics competitions — one sponsored by the University of Maryland and the other by the Mathematics Association of America. His teacher at Allegany, James Bucy, said of Sheehe, “Colin is probably the most mathematically gifted student I have taught during my 44 years of teaching.”
• OUR DOLT OF THE WEEK goes to the Texas man who was sentenced Tuesday to more than three years in prison for his role in an online scam in which the identities and images of real U.S. military generals were used to cheat victims from across the nation out of at least $1.5 million. Court documents said Fola Alabi, 52, preyed on victims who were often women in their 70s and 80s and either widowed or divorced. In one case, a widow from Rhode Island was contacted by a member of the conspiracy claiming to be a “General Miller,” who convinced the woman to hand over $60,000 to help pay for the shipment of his personal belongings to the U.S., prosecutors said.
