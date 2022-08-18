Each week the Times-News features this Hits and Misses column. It is a look at the positive and negative news or events over the past week. Readers are invited to send their suggestions.
• A HIT for the County United Way’s Stuff the Bus drive in LaVale, which collected supplies to be distributed to local branches of the Allegany County Library so that children who go to the library to do homework have proper supplies.
• A HIT for Allegany College of Maryland, which held a ribbon-cutting and dedication for the Western Maryland Works Training Center and MakerSpace at 37 Lane Ave. on Thursday. The center contains over $3.5 million of state-of-the-art high-tech training equipment with instructional labs, classrooms, collaborative areas and staff offices.
• A HIT for the Department of Natural Resources, which said it would solicit public feedback if “any trail development is considered in the corridor” as it relates to the Youghiogheny Wild River Corridor.
• A MISS for the future of parking at pee wee football and soccer games in Frostburg, after Borden Mining Company informed city officials that after this year it would like people to no longer park on its land by Cougar Field.
• A HIT for Maryland’s coffers after the lottery announced the state had raised a record $1.5 billion from gambling revenue in the last fiscal year.
• OUR DOLT OF THE WEEK goes to two tourists in Italy who have been fined $1,530 each following an escapade down Venice’s Grand Canal on motorized surf boards. Luigi Brugnaro, the city’s mayor, posted on social media a video of the two surfers asking for help apprehending them. In the post he said, “two overbearing imbeciles who are making a mockery of the city,” and promised dinner for anyone who identified the pair.
