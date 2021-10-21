Each week the Times-News features this Hits and Misses column. It is a look at the positive and negative news or events over the past week. Readers are invited to send their suggestions.
• A HIT for Andrea L. Bennett and Peyton A. Fazenbaker, who officially joined the Cumberland Police Department by taking the oath of office Tuesday during a meeting of the mayor and City Council. Residents of the Queen City are fortunate to have a force of dedicated, professional law enforcement officers.
• A HIT for the Rev. Bill Dawson, a native of Piedmont, West Virginia, who was presented a Distinguished West Virginian award during National Police Week ceremonies Oct. 15. Dawson, who now resides in Ritchie County, has served as a firefighter and fire department chaplain and volunteered in other capacities.
• A HIT for Allegany County Board of Education staff, which recently dedicated a tree at the Evergreen Heritage Center in honor of the late Karen Joan Bundy. Bundy, who died in July, worked in local public schools for 43 years as a teacher and administrator.
• A HIT for the Frostburg Lions Club and its annual Coats for Kids drive slated for Oct. 30 from 10 a.m. to noon at the Hotel Gunter on Main Street.
• A MISS for the person or people responsible for intentionally setting fires at two vacant homes in Wiley Ford, West Virginia, in recent weeks. A reward of $5,000 is being offered by the state fire marshal’s office for information that leads to an arrest and conviction and calls may be placed to 800-233-FIRE.
• A HIT for area hunters and anglers who have shared their outdoor skills with their children and other relatives. Great satisfaction can be derived from putting food on the family table from the bounty of the land.
• A HIT for Kyra Pittman, a senior and softball standout at Allegany High School, who was chosen by area coaches as the 2021 Player of the Year. A pitcher, she is the first Camper to win the award twice and will continue to play at the University of Maryland.
• A HIT for individuals, groups, agencies, businesses and other entities participating in Breast Cancer Awareness Month through special events, promotions and programs. Lives are being saved through increased awareness, early detection and advances in treatment.
• A HIT for the Mountain Laurel Garden Club, which donated a copy of a gardening book to the Ruth Enlow Library of Garrett County in memory of Aletta “Letty” Martz, a late member of the group.
• A HIT for organizers and participants in the eighth annual Frank Mace Memorial Car Show, held at the Mineral County Fairgrounds in September. The event, sponsored by the Mace family, brought in a record $6,000 for the American Cancer Society and another $1,000 for Avery Knotts, a girl in the Fort Ashby community battling cancer.
• OUR DOLT OF THE WEEK is a Turkish man who got drunk and wandered into the forest and later unknowingly joined a search party to find himself. Beyhan Mutlu, 50, who lives in the northwestern Bursa province, was reported missing recently after he wandered away from his friends. A search operation was formed to find him. Mutlu joined a group of volunteers not realizing he was the person they were searching for, according to reports. At some point, volunteers began shouting his name. Mutlu became confused and asked for whom they were looking. “I am here,” he reportedly told them. Police realized the man they were looking for had joined his own search party and gave him a ride home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.