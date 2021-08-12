Each week the Times-News features this Hits and Misses column. It is a look at the positive and negative news or events over the past week. Readers are invited to send their suggestions.
• A HIT for the town of Ridgeley, West Virginia, and town officials’ efforts to obtain federal funding to build a new fire station. Nearly $900,000 has been requested, which would go a long way to replacing the aging structure.
• A HIT for the Hyndman Campmeeting Association, which is celebrating its 100th anniversary of serving the community. The organization operates a campground and related facilities where worship services, retreats, reunions, weddings, picnics and other activities are held.
• A HIT each for Eric Hallenbeck and Elizabeth Snow, who have been named co-interim athletic directors at Garrett College, and for Nikki Higgins, the new head women’s volleyball and softball coach for the Lakers.
• A HIT for the Cumberland Historic Cemetery Organization, which is holding an unveiling today for a monument in honor of freed slave Critty Dias Powell at Sumner Cemetery on Yale Street.
• A MISS for bicyclists who ride on the portion of the downtown Cumberland mall designated for pedestrians only. Signs are posted for them to dismount, but we recently watched a group of six who crossed the intersection of Baltimore and Mechanic streets and continued riding in a pack on the bricks. A customer leaving a store or restaurant could be seriously hurt if struck by a bicycle, even one traveling slowly.
• A HIT for Mike McKay, a member of the Maryland House of Delegates who serves as president of the Western Maryland Scenic Railroad’s executive board, who negotiated more favorable terms with the B&O Railroad Museum in paying off the tourist train’s massive Baldwin steam locomotive.
• A HIT for Wayne Rice, the new head golf coach at Frankfort High School, who is embracing new ideas and technology. The Falcons team is experimenting with an indoor range simulator and new grips, but emphasis has also been placed on extensive practice time, a basic of the game.
• OUR DOLT OF THE WEEK is the South Carolina man who was arrested for alleging giving a child a face tattoo at a McDonald’s restaurant. Brandon Presha, 28, was charged with illegal tattooing and underage tattooing after police learned that a minor received a tattoo. The alleged incident happened at a McDonald’s in Laurens, located in northwest South Carolina, on Aug. 6. Authorities were tipped off that a man had tattooed a child’s face at the restaurant after a customer filmed the incident and posted a video on social media. Investigators identified the suspected unlicensed tattoo artist as Presha.
