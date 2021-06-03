Each week the Times-News features this Hits and Misses column. It is a look at the positive and negative news or events over the past week. Readers are invited to send their suggestions.
• A HIT for the Mineral County Board of Education, which OK’d the purchase of water fountains that can be used to refill reusable bottles in buildings throughout the school system. The new setup will be convenient for students and staff and will eliminate plastic waste.
• A HIT for Allegany Magazine readers, who submitted more than 500 photos to be considered for our sister publication’s 16th “Face of Summer” feature. The magazine’s selection this year is Emily Lauren Snyder, 18, of LaVale. She graces the cover of the June edition, available now.
• A MISS for people who believe and continue to spread the false rumor that the COVID-19 vaccines alter one’s DNA. That is a blatant lie.
• A HIT for Garrett County native Irvin Lynn Beckman, who has offered up his original composition, “My Homeland is Maryland,” as the new state song. Officials will choose a tune after voting to drop “Maryland, My Maryland” during the last legislative session because of lyrics deemed inappropriate by some people.
• A HIT for the Del McCoury Band and everyone involved in coordinating and staging the free concert at Canal Place on Memorial Day. The weather was perfect, the crowd was large, the beer was cold and the music was magnificent. It was good to see what was once known as the Crescent Lawn and its outdoor stage being put to good use.
• A HIT each for the Garden Club of Cumberland, which has planned a garden tour on June 26, and the Greater Oakland Business Association and its Kick Off to Summer on June 12 in Oakland. Two more community events that mark return to pre-pandemic times.
• A HIT for the Western Maryland Scenic Railroad, which has resumed train excursions between Cumberland and Frostburg with a diesel locomotive after more than year hiatus because of COVID-19.
• A HIT for McHenry resident Charee Reckner, a 30-year member of Youghiogheny Glades Chapter National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, who received the Maryland State DAR Service to Veterans Award for 2021.
• A HIT for Barrelville resident Kiya Wilhelm, 24, who competed on the culinary television show “Hell’s Kitchen: Young Guns,” which premiered Monday on the Fox TV network. The producers of the program won’t allow her to say how far she made it, but the young chef said she gained valuable experience as a contestant.
• A HIT for W. Shannon Adams, who was named as interim chief of the Cumberland Fire Department. He will fill in for Donnie Dunn, who is retiring July 1. Adams is the city’s fire marshal.
• A HIT for Susan Skidmore and her Finding A Meaning — or FAM — support group. Skidmore’s son died as the result of drug addiction nearly two years ago, and she wanted to help others deal with similar losses.
• A HIT for Phil Carr, the head baseball coach at Northern Garrett High School in Accident, who recently notched his 400th career win on the diamond. Carr also is the longtime head football coach for the Huskies and serves as the school’s athletic director. It seems safe to say the man figuratively bleeds blue and gold.
• OUR DOLT OF THE WEEK is the New York driver who was ticketed when police say an officer realized he didn’t have a passenger with him while driving in the carpool lane on the Long Island Expressway.The 20-year-old allegedly attached a white theater mask to the passenger-side headrest in an effort to make it appear someone was sitting there. Drivers in many states can pay hefty fines for driving solo in HOV lanes. In February, a California driver who allegedly went all out with a realistic-looking dummy was also ticketed. The dummy wore a plaid shirt, Cleveland Indians baseball cap and a facemask.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.