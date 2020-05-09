Each week the Times-News editorial page features this Hits and Misses column. It is a look at the positive and negative news or events over the past week. Readers are invited to send their suggestions.
• A HIT for Nikki Cannon, a biology major from Fort Ashby, West Virginia, and a graduate of Frankfort High School, who was named the Outstanding Student of the Year for 2020 and a Whitmore-Gates scholar at Potomac State College. She has been vice president of Campus Ministries and arranged club visits to Piney Valley Nursing Home, was a student ambassador and residence assistant in Memorial Hall and University Place, and a math, chemistry and biology tutor in the Academic Success Center.
• A WELCOME MAT for Christiana Hanson, the new chief of interpretation, education and volunteer operations along the 184.5-mile Chesapeake and Ohio Canal National Historical Park. Hanson will oversee a team of park staff that manages public programs and visitor service operations spanning from Georgetown to Cumberland. (See: “New education specialist ...,” May 2 Times-News, Page 8A.)
• MANY HAPPY RETURNS for Kierra Tafker, 14, of Bloomington, who had her birthday wish granted, receiving a surprise parade organized by her mother and a golf cart from Make-A-Wish Mid-Atlantic. She has a nervous system disorder called Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome, which means it can be challenging for her to do some of her favorite things like camping. The golf cart will help her do these things. (See: “Garrett County child ...,” May 7 Times-News, Page 1A.)
• A NEVER MIND for the more than 4 million eligible voters who received vote-by-mail ballots for Maryland’s Presidential Primary election that said the election will be April 28. It actually will be held June 2. The State Board of Elections is acknowledging the incorrect date in instructions included with ballots now being mailed. The ballots were printed before Gov. Larry Hogan ordered the primary postponed in mid-March. Changing the date would have required reprinting them.
• OUR DOLT OF THE WEEK RESERVE CHAMPION is the Franklin, Georgia, city councilman who was accused of swapping the price tag of a beef tenderloin with a cheaper pork tenderloin at a grocery store in Franklin on Sunday. The beef retailed for more than $83, while the pork was about $12.
• OUR DOLT OF THE WEEK (and you had to know this was coming) is West Virginia Gov Jim Jim Justice who said during a press conference that businesses will be able to get back to work “only if they follow the (bleep) guidelines” that will help keep from spreading the coronavirus. It’s understandable. Many of us have used similar language during this troubled time, but he denied having used the offending word, attributing it to an “audio glitch” and claimed that he doesn’t use the word. Everyone who watched the news conference heard it as plain as the nose on Justice’s face. Reminds us of the time then-Vice President Joe Biden told President Barack Obama, who was about to sign the Affordable Care Act, “This is a big (bleep) deal” loud enough for microphones to pick it up. Most people who heard these bloopers probably shrugged them off or got a chuckle out of it.
