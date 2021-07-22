Each week the Times-News features this Hits and Misses column. It is a look at the positive and negative news or events over the past week. Readers are invited to send their suggestions.
• A HIT for members of 4-H and their supportive families, for their participation in the Allegany County Fair and Ag Expo. Checking out the lambs, hogs and other farm animals is as much of a tradition as riding the Ferris wheel. The four H’s stand for head, heart, hands and health, which covers many programs and activities for youth.
• A HIT for local Bikes for the World volunteers, who have collected 68 bicycles that will soon be delivered to Rockville. The organization distributes donated bikes to citizens in underdeveloped countries who lack reliable transportation to jobs, school and health care facilities.
• A HIT for the Parkinson’s Support Group, which is planning to resume in-person meetings Sept. 10 at 4 p.m. at Grace Memorial Community Church after holding virtual meetings during the pandemic. Participants discuss side effects of medications and other common problems and learn coping strategies. Members offer support and encourage one another.
• A MISS for people who allow their barking dogs to stay outside in the yard all day long, disturbing the peace of the neighborhood. Some folks work nights and must try to sleep during the day, which is next to impossible with nearly constant yapping, according to a reader who resides on Frederick Street. It’s not fair to other people or the pets.
• A HIT for Taylor McCarty, a recent graduate of Frostburg State University who has been nominated by FSU for NCAA Woman of the Year. A standout softball player during her four years there, she plans to continue her education at FSU through a graduate assistance position in the Children’s Literature Centre.
• A HIT for Andrew Foltz, who has been named FSU’s head men’s and women’s swim coach. He had been an assistant coach since 2019. We expect he will make a splash.
• A HIT for Acting Out for Good, a community theater group that is staging the musical “Next to Normal” at Keyser High School July 30 and 31 and Aug. 1. Proceeds will benefit mental health programs in Mineral County schools.
• A HIT for the Healing Allegany Street Team, a volunteer drug overdose response group. Members have been fanning out in communities, talking to folks and distributing naloxone nasal spray, which can reverse the effects of an overdose, plastic gloves, protective face covers and other items. With overdose deaths in the U.S. at record highs, the life-saving intervention is extremely important.
• A HIT for Larry Jackson and others behind Loft 129, a new live entertainment venue on the downtown Cumberland mall, above what used to be Oxford House restaurant.
• A HIT for Park Place United Methodist Women and the Tri-State Yarn Angels, who made and donated blankets to Jane’s Place, a child advocacy center in Allegany County.
• A HIT for Jonah Leith and Connor O’Brien, graduates of Calvary Christian Academy, who will attend Geneva College, where they will play baseball while continuing their eductions.
• A HIT for Zach Steckman, who is succeeding Jim Hott as boys soccer coach at Fort Hill High School. Hott coached for 30 years, including 20-plus years at the helm for the Sentinels, so A HIT for him, as well.
• OUR DOLT OF THE WEEK is the Florida man who stole merchadise from a mall store and sprayed dozens of patrons with bear repellent before fleeing. The suspect entered a Bath and Body Works store in a mall in the Doral suburb west of Miami, filled a bag with candles and then started spraying people with the chemical. “This is an only-in-Miami story,” Doral Police spokesman Rey Valdes told the Miami Herald. “You can’t make this up.” About 35 people were affected. Some were taken to hospitals for treatment, including the store manager. Bear mace is a strong irritant to a person’s eyes and respiratory system. The man believed responsible got away in a cab.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.