Each week the Times-News features this Hits and Misses column. It is a look at the positive and negative news or events over the past week. Readers are invited to send their suggestions.
• A HIT for Bubba Hedrick, who was named West Virginia Class A softball coach of the year for 2021-2022. Hedrick’s Petersburg High team fell in the Class A state championship game in 2022 with a 20-4 mark and on Wednesday the Vikings again advanced to the state tournament by defeating Doddridge County to claim the Region II title. Hedrick, who also serves as principal at Petersburg Elementary School, will receive the award at this year’s state tournament set for May 24-25 at Little Creek Park in South Charleston.
• A HIT for Kline’s Restaurant, which is celebrating its 70th anniversary this weekend with menu specials. The Kline family bought the Eskimo Snack Bar in 1953, which later evolved into the popular eatery it is today.
• A HIT for Chad Merrill, who was recently inducted into the 2023 Marquis Who’s Who. A Cumberland native, Merrill serves as chief meteorologist for WAOY-TV in southern West Virginia and writes a monthly weather column for the Times-News.
• A MISS for the Archdiocese of Baltimore, which continues to allow three clergy members — named in an attorney general’s report in early April for helping cover-up abuse in the Catholic church — to remain active in ministries or governing boards.
• HITS for Frostburg State University faculty and staff who were recognized during Friday’s Honors Convocation at the Pealer Performing Arts Center. Award winners were David P. Puthoff, department of biology; John F. Raucci, department of English and foreign language; Rebecca M. Chory, department of management; Heather L. Hurst, department of educational professions; Kristine McGee, department of educational professions; and Kara Rogers Thomas, department of sociology.
• OUR DOLT OF THE WEEK goes to the Colorado driver who was pulled over for speeding and tried to switch places with his dog to avoid arrest, according to police. An officer watched him maneuvering inside the car before he got out on the passenger side in the small town of Springfield. The man was arrested on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs and driving while ability impaired as well as for previous warrants for his arrest. The dog apparently escaped charges.
