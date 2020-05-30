Each week the Times-News editorial page features this Hits and Misses column. It is a look at the positive and negative news or events over the past week. Readers are invited to send their suggestions.
• A HIT for Master Deputy State Fire Marshal Jamie Rodeheaver, who was selected as Deputy State Fire Marshal of the Year for the Western Region. His assignment to the McHenry satellite office requires him to handle all calls for inspection services, inquiries and incidents with little to no direct supervision. (See: “Rodeheaver honored ...,” May 25 Times-News, Page 4B.)
• A HIT for Brian Schilpp, the new science, technology, engineering and mathematics supervisor for Garrett County Public Schools. Schilpp has been employed by the school system since 2014. He served as a Project Lead the Way teacher at Northern Middle School through 2019. For the past year, he has served as an administrator in residence. (See: “Brian Schilpp named ...,” May 23 Times-News, Page 4A.)
• A HIT for the Allegany County Special Olympics team, which brought home four gold medals, three silver and one bronze medal in the Maryland Winter Games at Whitetail Ski Resort in Mercersburg, Pennsylvania. The Alpine ski team consisted of athletes Ray Miller, Stephanie Pyles, Jake Reynolds and Evan Speir, who were coached by UPMC Western Maryland employees Pam Pressman and John Skidmore.
• A HIT for Joe Burris of Northern Middle School, who won a recent photo essay contest held by the Accident Community Planning Group. “Wherever you live and breathe, make it nicotine free” was the theme of the contest open to Northern Middle and High School students. (See: “Winning photo essay ...,” May 22 Times-News, Page 4A.)
• A HIT for Fort Hill High School student Carl Eckard, who was awarded the George Washington Leadership in History prize at the Maryland National History Day Competition. This year’s theme was “Breaking Barriers.” Eckard won in the senior individual exhibit category for “Thomas Paine: Breaking Barriers with Pen and Paper.”
• A HIT for the Allegany High students who placed in the top 10 at the Maryland State Leadership Conference for Future Business Leaders of America. Erica Metheny, Audrey Litman and Peyton McDonald placed first in Publication Design; Jared Piser, second, Insurance and Risk Management; Hannah Willetts, fifth, Business Communications; and Brianna Palaski, eighth, Introduction to Business.
• A BAD WEEK FOR TURTLES: A Georgia woman and her brother were driving through Savannah when a turtle came flying into the windshield and became embedded in the glass. Police said it probably became airborne after being hit by another car. Also, a doorbell camera in Venice, Florida, recorded a large alligator that climbed onto a bench in an effort to reach a metal plaque bearing the image of sea turtles. The effort was unsuccessful.
• OUR DOLTS OF THE WEEK are the residents of an affluent London neighborhood who reported “a big cat” with “markings like a cheetah or a leopard” to the police, who dispatched an armed unit and an animal expert. It turned out to be a domestic cat that apparently escaped from a home and is still at large.
