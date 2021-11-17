Each week the Times-News features this Hits and Misses column. It is a look at the positive and negative news or events over the past week. Readers are invited to send their suggestions.
• A HIT for Frostburg State University for being awarded the 2021 Silver Seal at the ALL IN Campus Democracy Challenge third biennial awards ceremony. The ALL IN Challenge recognizes higher education institutions that perform work in student voter engagement.
• A HIT for Patrick Brown, who will be joining the practices of Western Maryland Dermatology on Jan. 4, 2022. Brown is a board certified dermatologist, who is also a 12-year veteran of the U.S. Army. He was born in Ebensburg, Pennsylvania, and attended Juniata College. He then obtained his medical doctorate from the University of Pittsburg School of Medicine where he graduated cum laude as president of the school’s medical honor society.
• A MISS for Allegany County, which surpassed the grim milestone of 10,000 cumulative cases of COVID-19 reported since the beginning of the pandemic. The terrible disease has claimed the lives of 261 county residents as of Friday.
• A HIT for Deneea Casteel, who joined Mountainside Home Reality as a newly licensed Maryland Realtor, specializing in Allegany County real estate. Casteel is a native of Cresaptown and graduated from Allegany High School and Allegany College of Maryland. Ally Litten, owner of Mountainside Home realty said, “I am very excited to have Deneea join our team.”
• A HIT for Bishop Walsh School for joining the National Interscholastic Basketball Conference and being able to bring back and host the Bob Kirk Invitational Showcase. The showcase brings in high level competition from around the country and will be a place where the Bishop Walsh boys basketball team can show it has what it takes to compete with top teams. The three-day invitational will take place Dec. 2-4 at Allegany College of Maryland’s Bob Kirk Arena. “What’s about to happen is kind of unprecedented because it’s the first year this conference has ever happened,” said Dan Prete, Bishop Walsh head coach.
• OUR DOLT OF THE WEEK is the majority of the deer population of Michigan for not being as smart as the 10-point buck that took shelter in a church during the first day of the firearm hunting season. The buck broke into Grace Sturgis church in southern Michigan on Monday before eventually leaping through the window and back out into the wild. As the animal wandered around the building, Pastors Amanda Eicher, Luke Eicher and Justin Wickey set up barricades to keep it somewhat contained. At one point, however, the deer managed to climb the stairs to the balcony.
