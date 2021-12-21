Each week the Times-News features this Hits and Misses column. It is a look at the positive and negative news or events over the past week. Readers are invited to send their suggestions.
• A HIT for the newly named and renovated River Bend Court. City officials held a ribbon cutting Dec. 17 to celebrate the $19.4 million renovation of the former Fort Cumberland Homes public housing complex. The renovated facility is 80 units of housing located between Lamont Street and Oldtown Road. The housing units were originally built in 1962, but had deteriorated and were in poor condition before the renovation. “Each building was gutted down to the studs,” said Steve Kesner, president and CEO of the Cumberland Housing Group.
• A HIT for all of the Frostburg State University graduates who were honored at the university’s 159th commencement ceremony last Saturday. The early ceremony celebrated fall 2021 graduates, while an afternoon ceremony celebrated graduates from fall 2020 and spring 2020 and 2021. The university had postponed the planned ceremonies due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
• A HIT for UPMC, which unveiled its plans to launch an internal travel nursing program to combat burnout and compete with the trend of losing staff nurses to traveling nursing agencies. John Galley, UPMC chief human resources officer, said the health system hopes to employ 800 traveling nurses and surgical technicians. Nurses in the program will be paid $85 hourly and technicians will make $63 per hour.
• A MISS for entertainer Bette Midler, who in the midst of her Twitter tirade against U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, called West Virginians “poor, illiterate and strung out.” Midler later apologized on Twitter to the people of the Mountain State and said she was “seeing red.”
• A HIT for WVU Medicine Potomac Valley Hospital, which received a $2.6 million federal grant to support the planning and construction of a new Center for Medical Services and Workforce Training. The center is estimated to create 265 jobs and retain another 370 over the course of the next decade.
• A HIT for Garrett Regional Medical Center, which is looking to expand its partnership with the WVU Health System. The two groups held a forum Monday to provide more information on what it will take for the hospital to become a full member of the West Virginia network.
• OUR DOLT OF THE WEEK goes to the 63-year-old man who stands accused of stealing a 58-foot-long pedestrian bridge in Akron, Ohio, last month. The man is facing felony theft charges. Akron police said they received a tip Friday on the location of the missing bridge. Investigators found the missing span partially disassembled in Medina County, Ohio. Authorities allege the man paid a trucking company for crane service and the firm picked up the bridge, which is expected to be shipped back to Akron.
