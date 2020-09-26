Each week the Times-News features this Hits and Misses column. It is a look at the positive and negative news or events over the past week. Readers are invited to send their suggestions.
•A HIT for Cash Valley Elementary School, which has been named as a National Blue Ribbon School for 2020, one of 10 in Maryland.
A HIT for HART for Animals which, through a grant it received from the Humane Society of the United States, provided spay and neuter surgeries for dogs and cats in Allegany and Garrett counties in Maryland and Tucker County in West Virginia.
• A HIT for the University of Maryland Extension and the Maryland Department of Transportation, for teaming up for Walktober, a monthlong online program dedicated to health, safety and education for pedestrians and motorists.
• A HIT for the Allegany Arts Council, Frostburg State University, the Indie on Main in Keyser, West Virginia, and others for promoting the performing and visual arts during the COVID-19 pandemic.
• A MISS for Cumberland residents who are not honoring the request to place their trash in plastic bags to protect Burgmeier’s Hauling workers as they collect the refuse along city streets. Items to be recycled should not be placed in plastic.
• A HIT for AAA Mid-Atlantic and its support of National Child Passenger Safety Week, urging parents to review their state’s car seat law and be sure their youngsters are properly restrained during travel. Numerous state agencies offered programs and safety checks utilizing video conference platforms.
• A HIT for Stephen Heath Gates of Cumberland, for his one-man campaign to draw attention to racial injustice by carrying a Black Lives Matter banner on frequent walks around the city.
• A HIT for planners, actors and others working to open The House of the Setting Sun, a seasonal haunted house fundraiser in Green Spring, W.Va. Proceeds from the annual Halloween attraction are used for projects in the community.
• A HIT for the Allegany County Commission for Women, which has been working alongside the local library system and the Choose Civility initiative. A recent gift basket raffle brought in $1,600 to assist local women.
• A HIT for Cumberland’s CityReach Church and its efforts to spruce up the Centre Street Playground by replacing equipment, mowing, painting tables and other work. The house of worship will maintain the recreation spot, which also now features a new full-length basketball court.
• OUR DOLT OF THE WEEK is the man who apparently stole cat blood from a veterinary clinic in Florida. The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office posted pictures taken from surveillance video showing the man who walked up to the door of the Anastasia Cat Clinic on Sept. 17. He was seen touching and inspecting an Antech Diagnostics blood box before leaving the area. About 20 minutes later, a truck seen in the parking area and a man wearing the same clothing walked up to the clinic and took the box. The box contained four vials of cat blood, the report said. The box containing the blood vials amounted to a $600 loss for the clinic, investigators said.
