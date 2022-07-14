Each week the Times-News features this Hits and Misses column. It is a look at the positive and negative news or events over the past week. Readers are invited to send their suggestions.
• A HIT for the potential of a new bridge going up on Cumberland Street. City officials said the construction of a new $3 million span could get underway next summer. The Cumberland Street bridge has been closed since it failed a safety inspection in 2017.
• A HIT for Friday after Five, a concert series in downtown Cumberland, which started up again after a few years away. The series launched with Queen City Funk and Soul playing.
• A HIT for John D. Rohrbaugh, Hampshire County magistrate, who will retire next month, closing the book on a 30-year career in public service.
• A HIT for the Frostburg State University Cultural Events Series, which received a grant from the Community Trust Foundation through the Iris & Peter Halmos Community Fund, to sponsor the Maryland Symphony Orchestra’s presentation of masterworks from Mozart, Stravinsky and von Weber in November at the FSU Performing Arts Center.
• A HIT for increased security in downtown Cumberland after Cumberland Economic Development Corp. Executive Director Matt Miller announced the group had received $95,400 from the state Department of Housing and Community Development’s Community Safety Works grant program for the installation of cameras and other communication equipment.
• A MISS for people who play incredibly loud music in their cars while driving through downtown Cumberland. Think about your hearing!
• OUR DOLT OF THE WEEK goes to a Georgia man who, after trying to crawl through a vent from a strip mall to a pizza shop, became stuck. A U.S. Army recruiter heard the man yelling for help from within the vent attached to a pizza oven in a Little Caesars restaurant and called 911. The man said he was in pain and having a panic attack. Firefighters arrived and cut the man out of the vent. He was taken to a hospital for evaluation.
