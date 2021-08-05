Each week the Times-News features this Hits and Misses column. It is a look at the positive and negative news or events over the past week. Readers are invited to send their suggestions.
• A HIT for Jennifer Bascelli, a registered nurse at Potomac Valley Hospital in Keyser, West Virginia, who received the DAISY Award for her professionalism in health care. She was nominated for the honor by her co-workers.
• A HIT for Dennis Gibson, who has retired as head basketball coach for the Garrett College Lakers after 36 seasons and a 714-397 record.
• A HIT for Cumberland Raiders players, who shined at the Roller Rink Hockey National Championships in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, last month. One of the 12-and-under teams won the national title, while the other squads placed in the competition.
• A HIT each for Sophia Newman and Taylor Reams, both graduates of Garrett College, who received American Association of University Women-Garrett Branch Mary Blair Whytsell Scholarships. The women will transfer to four-year institutions to complete their bachelor degrees.
• A MISS for drivers who enter and then remain in the passing lane of a highway as they travel, rather than moving back over to the right, frequently creating a rolling roadblock and prompting episodes of road rage.
• A HIT for Karen Myers, who has joined the Garrett College board of trustees. The president of Mountaineer Log & Siding Co., Myers was appointed to the post by Gov. Larry Hogan, effective July 1, replacing Vianne Bell, whose 16 years of board service included five terms as chair.
• A HIT for Josh Steger, the esports head coach and esports director at WVU Potomac State College, who was named the National Association of Collegiate Esports Madden Coach of the Year. The Catamounts leader beat out hundreds of other coaches around the nation in earning the title.
• A HIT for the collaboration of the federal government and cellphone providers that led to the creation of a warning mechanism to alert residents of approaching destructive thunderstorms, like the derecho of June 2012, which downed hundreds of trees, knocked out power to thousands of homes and caused structural damage across the region.
• A HIT for LaVale Lions Club member Brian Long, who received the Lion of the Year Award in recognition of using technologies like Zoom to enable members to stay connected during the COVID-19 pandemic. He also has participated in the organization’s popular chicken barbecues and Christmas tree sales.
• A HIT for the Embassy Theatre, which increased audience capacity by using grant money to purchase 100 new seats.
• OUR DOLTS OF THE WEEK are the two Texas teenagers who discovered the remains of a 25-year-old man, stole his jewelry and posted video to Snapchat. The man is believed to have hanged himself in a drainage ditch. The girls, 17 and 16 years old, face felony charges of theft from a human corpse in connection with the incident, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office. Homicide investigators said they have ruled out foul play. The victim was found hanging from roadside railing by “what appeared to be a shirt.” The girls allegedly admitted to stealing a necklace from his body, but investigators said they only kept the charm. Authorities have not recovered the chain.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.