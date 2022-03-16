Each week the Times-News features this Hits and Misses column. It is a look at the positive and negative news or events over the past week. Readers are invited to send their suggestions.
• A HIT for the U.S. Senate for taking steps in approving a bill that would make daylight saving time permanent, starting in November 2023. The bill is called the Sunshine Protection Act.
• A HIT for Patrolman First Class Bronson Becker, who was awarded the Cumberland Police Department Officer of the Year. CPD Chief Chuck Ternent announced the award at a Cumberland mayor and City Council meeting. “Pfc. Becker is consistently one of our top performers,” said Ternent. “He maintains a positive attitude and is a mentor to many of the younger officers.”
• A HIT for Chris Hendershot and Garrett Eagan, owners of Cartridges Galore, who are planning a $2 million renovation on the McMullen Building located at 138 N. Baltimore St. on the downtown pedestrian mall. The plan includes adding 14 luxury apartments and six business spaces.
• A HIT for the Thursday farmers market, which will remain on the downtown mall and not move to Canal Place when it returns this season. The farmers market was set to move due to the Baltimore Street renovation; however, that project was delayed.
• A MISS for Maryland’s Court of Appeals having to delay this year’s primary due to questions surrounding the partisan nature of the congressional map the state’s legislature approved recently.
• A HIT for John Broadwater, a local online English as a second language teacher, for setting up a GoFundMe account to help benefit a 5-year-old student of his from Ukraine. The boy had to escape Kyiv along with his family, fleeing to Romania and then Denmark. The goal Broadwater set was $6,400 to help the boy’s mother find employment and support her children.
• OUR DOLT OF THE WEEK goes to the 30-year-old man who was arrested trying to sneak past U.S. border agents at the San Ysidro border crossing in California with 52 lizards and snakes hidden in his clothing. Agents found the reptiles tied up in small bags throughout the man’s outfit. Overall, nine snakes and 43 horned lizards were seized, with some being considered endangered species. “Smugglers will try every possible way to try and get their product, or in this case live reptiles, across the border,” said Sidney Aki, Customs and Border Protection director of field operations in San Diego.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.