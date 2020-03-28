Each week the Times-News editorial page features this Hits and Misses column. It is a look at the positive and negative news or events over the past week. Readers are invited to send their suggestions.
• A POSTHUMOUS HIT AND THANKS FOR A LIFETIME OF SERVICE for the Rev. Daniel G. Taylor, 70, of Fort Ashby, West Virginia, who died March 17. He was a Vietnam veteran and devoted his life to humanitarian services, and succeeded his father, the Rev. Cecil Taylor, who created the Union Rescue Mission (one of our favorite causes), as its director. (See obituary, March 21 Times-News, Page 6A.)
• A LOCAL BOY MAKES GOOD for retired California Superior Court Judge George Eskin, a Fort Hill High School Hall of Fame member who lived in Cumberland from 1948 to 1958 and considers it his home. He said living here had a positive effect on his life and values. (See: “Retired Calif. judge ...,” March 26 Times-News, Page 6A.)
• A HIT for the Rev. Jim Mou and Rhonda Mou, who celebrated their 20th anniversary of serving the congregation of Romney Assembly of God Church.
• A HIT for all of the churches who are finding ways to serve their congregations and the community during the coronavirus shutdown. (See: “Churches adapt to pandemic,” March 27 Times-News, Page 1A; and “Physical distance, social togetherness ... March 22 Times-News, Page 1A.)
• A HIT for Lisa Wolford and the Western Maryland Meal Response Team, which collected several thousand dollars in cash and food donations that will be used to help feed local people whose lives have been impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. (See: “Local group collects ...,” March 23 Times-News, Page 1A.)
• A HIT for members of the Meyersdale, Pennsylvania, Area High School chapter of National Honor Society, who raised $11,180.36 for the Four Diamonds Fund at Penn State Hershey Children’s Hospital. Since beginning the effort five years ago, the chapter has raised $45,926.52. (See: “Meyersdale students raise ...,” March 23 Times-News, Page 6A.)
• A HIT for the anonymous woman who has been leaving free bagged lunches outside a traffic stop in Severna Park every day during the coronavirus pandemic. A sign says the food is for “anyone who needs it. I will be leaving some healthy sack lunches on this table for you if you are hungry and need to eat. Made with love by a neighborhood mom in a clean and sanitized kitchen.”
• OUR DOLT OF THE WEEK is the New Hampshire man who was asked by neighbor to turn down his music, and responded by grabbing a 2 1/2-foot-long sword and chasing him down a hallway. The other man escaped without injury, and the sword-wielder was charged with criminal threatening.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.