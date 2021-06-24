Each week the Times-News features this Hits and Misses column. It is a look at the positive and negative news or events over the past week. Readers are invited to send their suggestions.
• A HIT for the state of Maryland, which on Monday reported no new COVID-19 deaths for the past 24 hours on Sunday, for the first time since October.
• A HIT for the Maryland Mountain Doll Club that donated dolls to the Frostburg Police Department to provide to children who might need their day brightened. The donation was done in observance of World Doll Day and was arranged by city Public Safety Commissioner Kevin Grove.
• A HIT for the Mineral County Fair, which opened the doors on Tuesday on the 72nd annual event, after a year away due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The fair runs through Saturday.
• A MISS for Nathan Michael Meyers, who was arrested Thursday after an alleged citywide crime spree in Cumberland, which included breaking into two residences, stealing two vehicles and the smashing of a window from a business on Greene Street.
• A HIT for the Mineral County fairgrounds as it added a new extension to the hog barn in memory of beloved community member Brad Hollingsworth who died of a heart attack in November 2019 at the age of 48. Hollingsworth had served as hog superintendent for the fair and was responsible for countless area improvements.
• A HIT for Soroptimist International of Frostburg which celebrated its 57th birthday at the Toasted Goat. The group is part of a global women’s organization that works to improve the lives of women and girls through programs that lead to economic empowerment. The program’s main focus is providing access to education.
• A HIT for Joey Oyer and Jacob Ritchie, who won the boys 1A doubles state championship in tennis over the weekend. The pair from Mountain Ridge went undefeated the entire season and won the regional match in a tight tiebreaker. “People kept saying the worst we could do is second place and that should relieve some of the nerves that we had, but we did not want second place,” said Oyer.
• A HIT for Frankfort catcher, pitcher and shortstop Brady Whitacre and Keyser third baseman Alexa Shoemaker as the pair were named Division I Player of the Year by the respective coaches in their conferences. Shoemaker set the Golden Tornado’s season and career home run records. The feat is made more impressive when considering Shoemaker did it without a 2020 season and still has an additional season to add to her records before graduating.
• OUR DOLT OF THE WEEK is the truck driver in Huntington, West Virginia, who rolled his vehicle on Interstate 64, allowing the cattle inside to escape, leading to a wild cow chase on the highway. It was the third time this week that cows had gotten loose in crashes across the country.
