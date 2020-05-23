Each week the Times-News editorial page features this Hits and Misses column. It is a look at the positive and negative news or events over the past week. Readers are invited to send their suggestions.
• A HIT for Cadence Brent, 9, whose alertness helped avert a woods fire near Old Fields, West Virginia. She saw a fire from the front door of her house and told her father, Clayton Brent, who went to the scene and found that a truck had wrecked and started a fire that was spreading. (See: “Child’s action averts woods fire,” May 16 Times-News, Page 1A.)
• A HIT for Mindy Wilkinson of Lonaconing, owner of She’s So Pretty, a clothing alternation store, who is designing face masks with clear fronts that can be used within the hearing-impaired community for reading lips while staying safe. She got the idea from a Girl Scout leader friend in Virginia who has several hearing-impaired girls in her troop. (See: “Business owner designs ...,” May 18 Times-News, Page 1A.)
• A HIT for Little Orleans native Derek Carter, who was selected by the National Park Service to serve as the superintendent of Tule Springs Fossil Beds National Monument near Boulder City, Nevada. He currently is chief of administration for Lassen Volcanic National Park in California and serves as a major in the U.S. Army Reserves as a special operations planner at U.S. Army Special Operations Command in North Carolina.
• A HIT for Orie Pancione, who will be the next principal at Frankfort High School. He is currently the school’s assistant principal.
• A HIT for the owners of Fish Tales seafood restaurant in Ocean City, which is preparing for the reopening of bars by providing 6-food-wide inflatable inner tubes on wheels that customers can wear for the purposes of mingling while practicing social distancing. They’re called bumper tables and have platforms on which people can put their food and drinks.
• OUR DOLT OF THE WEEK is the Baltimore County woman who left her 3-month-old son and 3-year-old daughter in a car while she went to a nail salon. Police were called and an officer broke a car window to reach the children to make sure they were in no distress. The temperature was in the 70s, which made it a potentially dangerous situation. The mother was found inside the salon that had its shades drawn and charges are pending against her. The salon was ordered to shut down and its owners complied.
