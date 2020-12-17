It’s no secret that Larry Hogan wants to continue his trajectory of public service after his second term as governor of Maryland draws to a close.
His election in 2014 as a Republican in a heavily Democratic state was a relatively rare feat and, upon reelection in 2018, he became only the second member of the GOP to be elected to two terms, running on a joint ticket with Boyd Rutherford as lieutenant governor. Their current term officially ends on Jan. 18, 2023.
Hogan has enjoyed popularity and record approval ratings among all Marylanders, be they Republican, Democrat or Independent, with nearly 80% of them satisfied with the job he is doing, polls show.
From his successful battle against cancer to sound leadership during the pandemic and other crises, Hogan has shown himself to have fortitude and common sense lacking across most of the political landscape. His tenure as chairman of the National Governors Association allowed the rest of America to see his strengths. He even penned a book, “Still Standing: Surviving Cancer, Riots, a Global Pandemic and the Toxic Politics that Divide America.”
Hogan, 64, was outspoken over President Donald Trump’s response to COVID-19, one of the few Republicans with the backbone to stand up to him.
Now he has been selected as co-chair of a bipartisan, decade-old political organization, No Labels, which puts him in a position to lead a national effort spurring Congress to act on behalf of their constituents, the American people, and breaking the gridlock prevalent in Washington.
Business Insider wrote that Hogan has built a national image as a “center-right” Reagan conservative and “one of the more competent state executives handling the coronavirus pandemic.”
Hogan has joined former U.S. Sen. Joseph Lieberman, a Democrat from Connecticut, in leading the organization, which supports the 50-member House Problem Solvers Caucus and a smaller group of eight centrist senators.
Those lawmakers have been working on a stimulus compromise to end the coronavirus relief logjam.
Hogan also released a video made with U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and other centrists asking the public to respect the results of the election.
The governor has stressed that he has engaged not only with centrists, but also with conservative and pro-Trump Republicans. He spoke at the Ronald Reagan Institute and endorsed Sens. David Purdue and Kelly Loeffler, both Georgia Republicans, who are staunch supporters of Trump who are facing January runoff elections that could determine which party controls the Senate.
“I’m still a committed, what I would call common-sense, conservative Republican,” Hogan said.
He is a man of action and we wish him well as he and his No Labels colleagues work to restore faith in our elected leaders.
