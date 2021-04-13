West Virginia is known as being “wild” and “wonderful” and “almost heaven.”
Residents of the Mountain State are fiercely proud of their families, traditions and land and now officials are hoping to get more people to join them.
The state is on a growing list of places recruiting remote workers, using outdoor recreational opportunities, something of which it has plenty, as a selling point.
A new public-private program will try to lure individuals to move with incentives of cash and free passes. The goal is to end population loss in the only state in the union that has fewer residents today than it did in 1950.
It seems to be working. Gov. Jim Justice said 2,000 applications were received in the first two days.
The new program represents a more targeted effort than legislation proposed by Justice for a massive income tax cut, which fell apart in the Legislature just before the regular session concluded. Under the remote worker program, out-of-state participants will receive $12,000 along with passes for a year to indulge in whitewater rafting, golf, rock climbing, horseback riding, skiing, ziplining and other activities. The full relocation package is valued at more than $20,000.
“We want to give folks the opportunity to escape big cities,” Chelsea Ruby, state tourism Cabinet secretary, was quoted as saying in a story by The Associated Press. “In West Virginia, there are no crowded places, long commutes or traffic jams. There’s just plenty of places to put down roots and explore the great outdoors.”
Other states and cities have created a variety of remote worker programs, including a popular project launched by a billionaire philanthropist in Tulsa, Oklahoma, in 2018.
The work-from-home concept has exploded over the past year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, with tens of millions of U.S. workers temporarily or permanently pushed out of their offices.
Participants whose employers are based elsewhere will be given access to work spaces set up in three communities that will serve as remote networking hubs. The hubs will connect them with entrepreneurs and state business leaders.
The program currently is accepting applications for the first 50 openings in Morgantown, home to West Virginia University. Applicants also will be given continuing education opportunities through WVU, Ruby said.
There will be openings later this year for remote worker spots in Shepherdstown in the state’s Eastern Panhandle, and for Lewisburg in its southeastern corner. Organizers will consider ways later to expand to other communities.
Ruby said the message is similar to what the state sells in its tourism promotion campaign.
“Except, instead of saying come here for a weekend and come here for a week, we’re saying, come here permanently,” she said.
A sign along U.S. Route 220 welcoming people to Keyser proclaims it as the “Friendliest City in the USA” and there’s no reason to think the rest of the state is any different.
