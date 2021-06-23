The housing and real estate market has been in a white-hot blaze for nearly all of the past year, both locally and at a national level, and it makes for a tricky balancing act. You can sell for a great price, but good luck getting a deal on a new residence.
Usually taking an issue like the housing market and condensing all the nuance down to a digestible bite of information reminds us of something Randy told Stan in an episode of “South Park,” “it’s simple economics, son — I don’t understand it at all, but God, I love it.”
Except in this case it is more James Carville — “it’s the economy, stupid.” The demand for houses, mixed with the low interest rates enabling people to buy more, are making it so supply can’t keep up and prices are skyrocketing.
As a result, real estate is flying off the market. Take a gander at the property transfers listed in the Times-News — they run the length of the page. The ads tell a similar story. Dennis Murray with Century 21 has one saying there are currently fewer than 100 homes for sale in Allegany County and 158 currently under contract to purchase.
In all caps, he says he needs “homes to sell!”
On Redfin, homes in the Cumberland area are selling after 44 days on the market, compared to 57 days on the market last year. Both Realtor and Rocket Homes have the median list price at $95,000 in May, which represents a $16,950 — 21.7% — increase from last year in May.
In 2020, according to ATTOM Data Solutions, existing home sales hit their highest level in around 15 years and the median sales price reached a multi-decade high of $278,000 in the first quarter of 2021, or 17.7% up from the first quarter of 2020.
This phenomena is national; at that level, the real estate market is hitting the U.S. gross domestic product, causing a drag on the economy. Goldman Sachs estimates a current first quarter gross domestic product of 8.75%, lower than the future outlook estimate of 9%.
The economic drag has not gone unnoticed in government. In the halls of Congress, the interest rate conundrum has been focused more on inflation, which has seen a recent rise.
Recently, Federal Reserve officials produced a chart showing an interest rate rise in 2023 — which is earlier than previous Fed forecasts — leading to members of Congress, like U.S. Rep. Carolyn Maloney, saying the Fed should be cautious about tightening monetary policy that would slow economic recovery.
TV personalities like Jim Cramer have said similar things — the Fed shouldn’t try to cool the market because people are more solvent than they were in the lead up to the 2008 financial crisis.
On Tuesday, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said the U.S. central bank will not preemptively raise interest rates for fear of inflation, and will wait for actual evidence of inflation to act.
For the time being, until there’s some evidence of a major shift in policy, it seems the real estate market will continue to be a hot pan in the oven.
