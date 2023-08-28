Home sales are on the decline in Maryland, further highlighting the state’s concerning lack of available housing options.
According to a Maryland Realtors Housing Statistics report, the number of units sold in July of this year was 5,915, which is down from the 7,643 sold in July 2022.
That comes paired with data showing that the average sales price grew over that time period by 3.2% to $486,385, with the median sales price growing by 4% to $414,900. And that the number of units under contract to be sold had dropped 8.2%.
All of this comes together to show that houses are in low supply and high demand, but with the complicating factor that prices are growing to the point of pricing the average person out of the market.
“There are a variety of factors contributing to the rising cost of housing, which includes the recent rise of the 30-year fixed rate mortgage interest rate, the lack of available homes for sale, and local land use policies that discourage housing development,” Maryland Realtors President Yolanda Muckle said.
If this borderline crisis isn’t tackled soon and with some serious solutions with weight behind them, the housing market will become a quagmire that takes ages to sort out.
If left to continue unabated, owning a house will no longer be a part of the middle-class American dream — for however much that ever truly existed. A house is a real and tangible asset that is owned when it’s paid off and frees its owner from the economic burden of rent, which is both expensive and liable to increase at a whim.
These high-interest rate 30-year mortgages that are currently being signed to afford houses will be heavy burdens tossed over the neck of a generation of homeowners, negating any benefit owning a home could bring by costing more to pay off than the house could ever appreciate by.
Maryland has an opportunity to lead the nation and build more affordable housing. Allegany County officials are working to that means with projects on the drawing board for the former Memorial Hospital and Allegany High School sites and the Cumberland Chase property near Rawlings.
It seems the demand is there. Officials will need to fix the supply.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.