Anyone who walks or drives around Cumberland sees plenty of American flags displayed on homes, in addition to the Stars and Stripes found at post offices and other public buildings and even in rows atop poles along city streets. It’s not uncommon to see them rippling on passing motorcycles and pickups.
Flying or respectfully hanging Old Glory is a way to show one’s patriotism. Standing for the national anthem is another, along with purchasing American-made products and assisting veterans’ organizations. We seem to be pretty patriotic in the Queen City and surrounding area, but were a little surprised that WalletHub has determined Maryland is one of the most patriotic states in the union.
The personal-finance website recently released its report on 2020’s Most Patriotic States in America, comparing the 50 across 13 key indicators. The data ranges from each state’s military enlistees and armed forces veterans to the share of adults who voted in the 2016 presidential election. Another factor was AmeriCorps volunteers per capita. Overall, the Free State comes in at fifth.
Maryland was first in civics education requirement, fourth in volunteer hours per resident and fifth in Peace Corps volunteers per capita. It placed 13th for its volunteer rate, 14th in the percentage of adults who cast ballots in the 2016 General Election and 15th in active-duty military personnel per 100,000 civilian adults.
Maryland was 24th among states with AmeriCorps volunteers per capital and 26th in regard to the average number of military enlistees per 1,000 civilian adults.
In the No. 1 spot was New Hampshire, with New Jersey the least patriotic at 50th. Pennsylvania was rated by WalletHub as 37th most patriotic, while West Virginia came in at No. 46, based on the multiple factors. Even though their numbers are lower in this particular national examination, we do not doubt the level of love of country among citizens in our neighboring states.
The celebration of the Fourth of July, perhaps our greatest unified show of patriotism, will be somewhat subdued this year because of the pandemic, but we will proudly fly our flags and watch fireworks displays and show gratitude for being Americans in a variety of ways. Some citizens are more vocal than others. Patriotism is also a bright torch carried internally.
Even though America seems badly fractured over racial inequality and other pervasive social ills, it remains a beacon of hope in the world. People from other countries still long to be like us. In that way we remain whole under the national banner and its ideals, and true to the Republic, for which the flag stands.
