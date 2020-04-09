Because the building sits at the corner of Baltimore and South Mechanic streets in downtown Cumberland, usually a fairly busy spot, employees in the second floor newsroom of the Times-News have grown accustomed to hearing music from vehicles at the traffic light, horns of impatient drivers, sirens from police cars, ambulances and fire trucks racing through the intersection and even loud conversations between sidewalk passers-by.
Another familiar sound has been absent, however — that of the Western Maryland Scenic Railroad, the newspaper’s next-door neighbor when the tourist train is in operation. Passengers board and disembark at the station along Canal Street, a short thoroughfare that separates the tracks and newspaper building. A warning bell, flashing red lights and crossing gates alert motorists, walkers and bicyclists that there’s a moving train nearby.
Like nearly everything else, the attraction founded in 1988 is closed because of COVID-19, putting roughly 15 people out of work, General Manager John Garner told us recently. The cars are most crowded in autumn when deciduous trees lining the hillsides along the route between Cumberland and Frostburg undergo a costume change before standing naked through the winter. The railroad also did well with its seasonal “Polar Express” runs in the weeks leading up to Christmas, attracting families from far and wide.
“The biggest thing we want people to know is we are still here,” Garner said. “We are well. But it’s safety first, that is why we shut down operations. We are respecting the governor’s orders,” he added, referring to a ban on gatherings of 10 people or more. “Because we are a railroad we are technically essential, but we are honoring the ban.”
Garner said operations will resume once restrictions are lifted.
“Once we get the all-clear, we will need a few weeks getting it ready to run just for the daily operation,” Garner said.
The railroad draws up to 30,000 visitors annually from states across the country. There have been plenty of overseas riders.
Garner said the railroad will “weather the storm.”
We have taken the round-trip on numerous occasions and found it thoroughly enjoyable. It’s a beautiful part of the country with points of interest along the way.
Railroads are synonymous with Cumberland, a longtime regional transportation hub, and we hope our neighbor returns stronger than ever.
