There are plenty of sites for history buffs to visit in our region, a wealth of places that tell stories of what happened in the past that helped shape the United States of America.
As part of the 13 original British colonies, events in Maryland, Pennsylvania and West Virginia, then part of Virginia, were crucial to the formation of the nation.
The narratives are intertwined.
Fort Cumberland was an outpost perched on a rise at the confluence of Wills Creek and the North Branch of the Potomac River. The structures and their protective tree-trunk walls are long gone, reduced to a few subterranean passages under Emmanuel Episcopal Church and boundary markers on Washington Street.
We know that such palisade fortifications were constructed to protect the European settlers who were moving onto land that had previously been occupied by American Indian tribes. One also was built in what is now Fort Ashby, West Virginia. Although nothing is left except its archeological remains, an old log structure sits near the spot where it used to stand.
The Daughters of the American Revolution owned the log building that was long believed to be Ashby’s Fort. It was deeded to the Friends of Ashby’s Fort in 2016 and a tree-ring study revealed the age of the logs, which date from the time they were felled in 1783. That is considerably later than the date the original fort was ordered built in 1755 by a young George Washington.
It is now believed that the structure was used to house a militia or to provide a safe place for settlers to go when they were under attack.
Ashby’s Fort Museum & Visitors Center is located across from Fort Ashby Primary School on Dan’s Run Road near its intersection with state Route 28.
A museum inside details military life during the French and Indian War and the frontier life of colonial families and houses a collection of Indian artifacts. The organization wants to have it open by Aug. 1, depending on restrictions prompted by the pandemic, every Saturday and Sunday noon to 4 p.m.
Outdoor signs will allow people to take a self-guided tour if the museum is closed.
Washington was around the age of 21 when he had the fort built. British Gen. Edward Braddock had been defeated in an attempt to capture Fort Duquesne, which is now Pittsburgh, according to written history on the Friends’ website. Washington, a lieutenant colonel, then took command at Fort Cumberland.
“It was after this defeat that the French and Indians began a reign of terror on the settlers on the western frontier, including those living in the Patterson Creek Valley,” the written history explains.
Fort Ashby, previously known as Frankfort and Alaska, was along the supply line from Winchester, Virginia, to Fort Cumberland.
Washington placed Capt. John Ashby of the Virginia 2nd Company of Rangers in charge of the new fort.
Archaeological digs have revealed more than half of the original footprint. Two additional properties include most of the actual fort site.
Other 18th century forts worth visiting are Fort Frederick in Maryland and Fort Ligonier and Fort Necessity in Pennsylvania. Troops garrisoned at Fort Frederick and any civilians there were protected by tall stone walls, while the other two were timber strongholds.
We can enjoy history with politicizing it. We can show our children what life was like for colonists and Indians and the hardships they faced. We can emphasize or downplay the bloodshed. We can view those times through a modern, critical lens or we can accept that atrocities were committed daily then, just as they are now.
