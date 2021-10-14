There are only 12 months in the year, and each has been designated to promote or remind us of some cause, condition or situation. Naturally, sometimes the same block of time on the calendar marks more than one observance.
We know by the pink ribbons printed on the front page of the Times-News and a special publication featuring stories of survivors that October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. As it turns out, it’s also National Indoor Air Quality Awareness Month.
The transitional seasons of spring and fall torment people with allergies, with ragweed and mold considered the worst triggers this time of year.
Sufferers are far too familiar with symptoms like an itchy or runny nose, watery eyes, sneezing, nasal congestion, headaches, ear itching or popping and throat irritation.
Amazingly, human beings take an average of 21,600 breaths per day, according to the American Lung Association and, with 80% of our time spent indoors, we must consider the quality of the air behind closed doors.
To better understand particulate moving around outside, consider this:
• Ragweed is the most common autumn allergen. Its pollen is minute and highly concentrated. It begins to release in late August, peaks in September, and may last until the first hard freeze kills the plants. About 75% of people allergic to spring plants also have reactions to ragweed.
• Mold spore counts tend to rise dramatically during autumn with falling leaves and dying plants. Mold thrives in moist conditions like piles of damp leaves. Counts often jump in early autumn as leaves fall from trees but before the drier humidity conditions of winter.
• Rainy autumn and winter seasons may lead to increased outdoor mold counts that can last several days after each rainfall. Gardening in mulch or dirt, farming or hiking in the woods can also increase exposure to mold spores now.
People can unknowingly bring allergens into their dwellings. An email message recently sent to the newspaper from AdvantaClean, an indoor air quality company, was chock full of information we believe is worth sharing.
• Dust mites, mold and other allergens in a home’s vents can be activated when people turn on the heat the first time in the fall. Before running the heat, change the furnace filter and consider having air ducts cleaned professionally.
• When heading inside, remove shoes and wipe down pets to avoid tracking in allergens. Wear a mask when raking leaves to avoid breathing mold spores and change clothes after doing yard work to prevent the spread of pollen around the house.
• Most air purifiers have HEPA filters that remove up to 99% of airborne allergens, including pollen, dust, pet dander and mold spores. A mid-priced model can cost $50 to $125 for a room-sized system. It should be placed in the bedroom, where folks spend most of their time.
• Although it may be tempting to open the windows to let in some cool, “fresh” fall air, you are also inviting allergens into your home. Pollen counts are typically the highest in the mid-morning through late afternoon.
• Growth of mold indoors occurs in damp areas such as basements and bathrooms. Use a dehumidifier in to keep those areas dry and the humidity levels between 30 and 50%. Mold grows best at humidity levels of 60% or higher.
Serious allergy sufferers will still probably need antihistimines to get over the hump, but following the advice offered above may lessen the typical nasty effects, at least while in the comfort of their own homes.
