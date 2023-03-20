One thing is abundantly clear with the new Gov. Wes Moore administration — it does not lack for urgency.
We wrote recently about his desire to accelerate raising the state’s minimum wage to $15 by October.
Last week, the Maryland Air Quality Control Advisory Council unanimously approved a regulation that will implement California’s vehicle emissions standards, which will by 2035 will require all vehicles sold in the state to be electric or zero-emissions.
Former Gov. Larry Hogan had delayed the plan, but Moore is confident and willing to move forward.
“Is it going to be hard? Yes. Is it bold? Yes. Will Maryland get it done? Absolutely, we will,” Moore told The Associated Press last week. “And it means we are going to focus on things like the electrification of the grid, so we actually have the infrastructure in place to be able to manage it.”
The future clearly is now.
“This is a policy that was created in California. It is based on California’s economy, California’s transportation needs, and California’s electrical grid,” House Minority Leader Jason Buckel said in a statement.
Pursuing a more environmentally friendly future is an admirable goal and one that the state should pursue. But Moore’s plan brings forward many questions and concerns.
Will the state, in general, and Western Maryland, in particular, have the electrical infrastructure in place in time for the shift to electric?
We certainly try to make things happen as fast as they can here and that’s often still behind most of the state with maybe the exception of the Eastern Shore counties.
It will be expensive to retrofit houses for car charging ports, prohibitively so for some homeowners. How will the state ensure that there are reasonable vouchers, grants, tax breaks or any other form of assistance available for homeowners to put in necessary charging ports?
We certainly don’t want a two-tiered society of those with and without, where those with can go about their day with cars that were charged at the house, and those without have to spend unknown hours and money at various charging stations around town.
And, if other bordering states don’t enact the same legislation, what’s to stop someone from buying a gasoline or hybrid-powered vehicle at a dealership in West Virginia or Pennsylvania?
Those are just a few of the concerns. There are also dealerships and business and municipal governments with fleets of cars that must also be considered.
Some of the former governor’s caution doesn’t seem like such a bad thing to have.
