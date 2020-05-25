Having experienced our share of “glory days” in our younger and even not-so-young days, we empathize with all of those who because of the coronavirus pandemic have missed out on proms, graduation ceremonies or other rites of passage and had their high school or college academic and athletic careers cut short.
We’ve been reading about them on the Times-News news and sports pages and wish we could hug them.
We are keenly aware that as one gets older, the memories of such things and the bonds formed with our schoolmates come to mean even more than we once could have imagined.
But we also remember that today is the day we honor our countrymen whose young and even not-so-young lives were interrupted and cut sorrowfully short because they died so that America and freedom itself could live.
Even if our home towns don’t have a Memorial Dayservice or ceremony because of the coronavirus, some of us — many, we hope — will probably visit a cemetery to pay our respects at the resting place of someone we once knew and to whom we owe a great deal — a relative or friend who once wore one of America’s military uniforms and died in it ... possibly someone we never even met.
We have someone in mind, a friend who didn’t live to come home to the girl he loved, and who loved him — but it’s a story that had a happy ending because she wound up falling in love with someone who did survive that long-ago war and marrying him.
Americans have observed Memorial Day in one form or another for more than a century and a half — likely beginning during the Civil War on an informal basis.
Women in the war-ravaged and defeated South began decorating the graves of soldiers with flowers, and a women’s memorial association in Columbus, Mississippi, honored the graves of both Union and Confederate soldiers in 1866.
Why would they do such a thing for their former enemy’s dead?
They did it because they were grandmothers, mothers, wives, daughters or sisters who knew that in each grave lay a man who was some other woman’s grandfather, father, husband, son or brother.
No longer enemies, those men now were all the same, as Francis Miles Finch realized when he described those women’s act of kindness, generosity and forgiveness in his poem, “The Blue and the Gray,” which Atlantic Monthly published in 1867.
One verse reads: “No more shall the war cry sever, Or the winding rivers be red; They banish our anger forever When they laurel the graves of our dead! Under the sod and the dew, Waiting the judgment-day, Love and tears for the Blue, Tears and love for the Gray.”
What’s said to be the first official observation took place on May 30, 1868, at Arlington National Cemetery. It was called Decoration Day by Commander in Chief John A. Logan of the Grand Army of the Republic, a fraternal organization of Union Army, Navy, Marine and Revenue Cutter Service veterans of the Civil War.
He issued General Order No. 11, designating May 30 as a memorial day “for the purpose of strewing with flowers or otherwise decorating the graves of comrades who died in defense of their country during the late rebellion, and whose bodies now lie in almost every city, village and hamlet churchyard in the land.”
Decoration Day was observed on May 30, but Congress decreed in 1968 it would be marked on the last Monday in May in order to give federal employees a three-day holiday. The change went into effect and Memorial Day was made an official federal holiday in 1971.
Our experience and that of others who organize these programs is that not as many people attend their communities’ Memorial Day ceremonies as once was the case, and that is sad.
The remains of about 400,000 of our honored dead rest in Arlington National Cemetery, others are in a veterans cemetery at Rocky Gap or elsewhere in America, and nearly 220,000 are buried or remembered at one of the American Battle Monuments Commission’s 25 cemeteries and 27 monuments, memorials and markers that are maintained in other countries.
Many rest in private cemeteries, at the bottom of the sea and in unmarked graves. Others are scattered dust, having never been given a proper burial.
It matters not where or when they were born, or where and when they died — or how. Now, they are all the same. For nearly 250 years, they have taken a turn giving us everything they had, doing all they could, to preserve our freedom.
Is devoting one day a year to remember them too much to expect? We think not.
But then, we and others like us remember them every day of the year.
