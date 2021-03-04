Americans are exasperated with the current pace of mail delivery.
U.S. Postal Service officials offered an explanation for the sad state of affairs in a January Times-News story, blaming widespread delays on employees out with COVID-19 or in quarantine and a record-breaking Christmas rush. A glut of absentee ballots was also a factor in the high volume in the fall, but the election is over and the holidays have passed.
In addition to the slowdown, the post office still has budget woes, operational challenges and other issues.
Beyond answers or excuses, the public and their representatives in Congress really just want to see the problem solved.
Postmaster General and CEO Louis DeJoy had a defensive tone at a Feb. 9 meeting of the USPS board of governors.
“Unlike many who care to offer suggestions about the Postal Service, I offer that the future of the Postal Service must not be about assigning blame,” DeJoy told the board. “It must be about finding solutions and implementing them — and that is what our board, our management team and I plan to do.”
Given the circumstances, the post office held its own, processing and delivering a record number of packages, more than 1.1 billion pieces, during the holiday season.
When FedEx and UPS increased shipping restrictions because of the pandemic, the Postal Service says it never turned away a package.
DeJoy caused a ruckus last summer when he announced a slowdown in deliveries, canceled overtime and ordered mail sorting machines to be dismantled.
Since then, first class letters have taken weeks to cross one state. Packages have taken months to travel distances as short as a three-hour drive.
A letter from 34 Democratic senators was sent to DeJoy on Feb. 17. One of the senators, Maryland’s Chris Van Hollen, thinks DeJoy, a donor to former President Donald Trump, is “still wreaking havoc” and needs to be removed.
Other congressional Democrats want President Joe Biden to fill vacancies on the board of governors to ultimately unseat DeJoy.
While the 11-member board appoints the postmaster general, the president has the authority to appoint nine of the board’s members. There currently are three vacancies, along with the deputy postmaster post.
Eighty House Democrats, including Maryland Rep. John Sarbanes of Towson, urged Biden to give those vacancies his immediate attention.
At the board of governors meeting, DeJoy apologized to anyone who “felt the impact of our delays” and promised to stick to his 10-year plan to make improvements.
With the advent of email and other electronic communication, people jokingly started to call the old-fashioned, stamp-and-envelope method of correspondence “snail mail.”
We rely on the Postal Service and would still rate it among the best in the world, but strong leadership is needed to meet the plethora of challenges. If DeJoy isn’t suitable for the job it’s time to find someone who is.
