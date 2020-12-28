It was on the last day of the year, Dec. 31, 1879, that Thomas Alva Edison first publicly demonstrated his electric incandescent light by illuminating some 40 bulbs at his laboratory and machine shop in Menlo Park, New Jersey.
Although other inventors contributed, Edison greatly influenced artificial lighting in the United States and eventually around the globe. His name remains synonymous with electricity and its betterment of society in the modern, industrial world.
Surrounded by glass to protect them from oxidation, wire filaments were heated until they glowed. Electric current was supplied by terminals or wires embedded in the glass, with a bulb socket providing mechanical support and electrical connections.
The first incandescent lamp had been produced some 40 years earlier, but no one had been able to come up with a proper design until Edison’s high-resistance, carbon-thread filament that burned steadily for hours and an electric generator capable of powering a large lighting system.
Gas or oil lamps or candles parted the darkness prior to that breakthrough and, since that time, the field of lighting has grown in leaps and bounds, from mercury vapor and neon to florescent tubes and halogen and light-emitting diode (LED) units.
The Pennsylvania Railroad Co. ran special trains to Menlo Park on the day of the demonstration to accommodate crowds who enthusiastically embraced Edison’s New Year’s Eve promotion.
Edison was brought into this world in Milan, Ohio, in 1847. He received little formal schooling, which was normal for the majority of Americans during that period of time. He developed serious hearing problems as a child, which served as the motivation for many of his inventions. He found work as a telegraph operator at 16 and then set about trying to improve the telegraph system itself. By 1869, he was pursuing invention full time and, in 1876, moved into his base of operations at Menlo Park.
It was during his work on the telegraph that he stumbled on one of his great inventions — the phonograph — just the first of several innovations that would transform life for citizens in the late 19th-century and into the next. Edison and his assistants also developed a forerunner of the movie camera and projector in the late 1880s.
He went on to develop a complete electrical distribution system for light and power and set up the world’s first power plant in New York City. Edison also invented the alkaline battery and the first electric railroad.
He is remembered as one of the most prolific inventors in history, continuing to use his fine mind into his 80s. His 1,093 patents stand as added proof of his genius. Edison died in 1931 at the age of 84, well before the advent of microwave ovens, cellphones and other electronic devices in use today, but his legacy of brilliance still is reflected in our way of life.
