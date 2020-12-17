The experience a Middle Eastern family had while visiting the Deep Creek Lake area last weekend is another loathsome example of ignorance and hatred in our region.
After a number of unsettling events, including a man repeatedly passing their rental property slowly on an all-terrain vehicle and hearing the stomping of feet on their porch and other noises, they decided to leave the premises, at which time they reportedly saw a person wearing the white robe and conical mask of the Ku Klux Klan, the white supremacist group that specializes in domestic terrorism. The person was standing near the driveway, clearly trying to intimidate if not downright scare them, as they drove off.
The family filed a police report and the Garrett County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the matter.
A family member said their main concern is making sure that other minorities who may vacation in the area aren’t subjected to the same harassment.
Local, state and congressional leaders were quick to condemn the incident, which shows that racism continues to infest society. The people who claim they are not racist are often the most racist of all.
We don’t know if the family was Black or brown-skinned or if they practiced a religion different from Christianity. They wished to remain anonymous, as you can well imagine, but their skin tone or dress must have drawn the unwanted attention, which is sad but common in the United States.
The local economy depends heavily on tourist dollars, with plenty of money spent on advertising to draw people who reside elsewhere here, but despicable conduct by Mountain Marylanders certainly flips the welcome mat wrong side up.
That sort of behavior, much like the property owner who insists on leaving a dummy dangling from a rope over a tree limb near Grantsville, feeds the perception that citizens of far Western Maryland are intolerant toward folks who don’t look like them or share their faith or traditions.
It seems cowardly to hide under what amounts to a modified dunce cap. Why not approach a stranger and engage them in conversation? Of course that would take a measure of self-confidence and level of acceptance apparently lacking in that individual.
We have found that most people who have come to the United States from other countries are happy to be here, temporarily or permanently, and glad to have “cradle” Americans reach out to them in sincerity.
As more and more people verify their ancestry through DNA samples, often with surprising results, we should be more accepting of people of other nationalities, not less.
Their well-being and our reputation is at stake.
