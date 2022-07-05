The $2 million that Allegany County officials doled out in grant awards for various local small businesses to conduct renovation projects is a step in the right direction toward recovery.
It’s taken some time to implement, but the Invest Allegany program is putting the coronavirus relief money the county received in the right hands, those of the businesses themselves.
The death of the “smalltown Main Street” is much bemoaned and pointed to as emblematic of some deeper issue that plagues modern life. So, why not give the businesses on main street the means to put their best foot forward into the future?
The grants ranged from $20,000 to $250,000 and will go toward improving the existing infrastructure — a town’s unique character, if you will. And, they aren’t without a bit of a safeguard, as the businesses are required to put up matching funds.
“It’s about enhancing downtown livability,” said Adam Strott, county economic development specialist. “The whole idea is to really get people out and about in the downtown and on the main streets.”
On some level, it’s really a no brainier, downtown is often the face of the community and is where first impressions are made.
In Cumberland, a number of the grants awarded went to the renovation of buildings for mixed-use, increasing viable business locations and the number of housing units.
However, others went toward the continued improvement of some entertainment and quality of life businesses like a yoga studio and Fore Axes.
In Frostburg, the funding will help with smoothing renovation of the Au Petit building, and help to add more rental units.
The county said it received more than 40 applications, so the want is there. If this first round goes well, a second and maybe a third seems an obvious choice.
We hope Invest Allegany works as intended and the improvements are apparent in an increase in patronage of the downtown and main street areas of Cumberland, Frostburg and every town that needs the funds in Allegany County.
