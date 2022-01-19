Residents of Keyser, local officials, state agencies and railroad representatives met recently to discuss a longstanding problem — CSX trains blocking railroad crossings for long periods of time on Keyser’s North End.
According to West Virginia law, trains can only sit on tracks for 10 minutes before being fined $150 for the first incident, with increasing fines for repeat offenses, said Del. Gary Howell, Mineral County representative and speaker pro tempore of the West Virginia House of Delegates.
Keyser residents at the meeting said the longest blockage was over two hours, and that other blockages at times last more than an hour.
It’s a potentially dangerous problem as some at the meeting pointed out. The stopped trains could block residents from getting in or out in the event of an emergency and first responders from getting to emergencies.
It reminds us of the saying “safety regulations are written in blood.” It’s not an exact one-to-one comparison to the situation in Keyser but the foundation holds.
When given the choice of a proactive or a reactive approach, far too often the reactive approach is what’s chosen.
“Is it going to take one of these folks to die?” said Keyser Mayor Damon Tillman. “I know you say it’s a business, but that business isn’t worth their lives.”
We don’t want that — no one does.
Jason Bishop, regional manager for community affairs and safety with CSX, said that trains had blocked the railroad tracks for at least 22 years in Keyser.
He said it’s important to find solutions, both long and short term, but also that it is an unavoidable problem because of the locations of the crossings and the maintenance required to get trains going again.
So it then begs the questions, what would a proactive approach look like and what do other communities do to avoid this issue?
In Cumberland, trains block the railroad crossing at Queen City Drive and Baltimore Avenue multiple times a day. When that happens, people have other rather expeditious ways to get across to the other side of town. They get on Interstate 68 via the Crosstown Bridge or travel the Henderson Avenue Bridge off of Mechanic Street.
Might we suggest that CSX and Keyser city officials work together to build a new way around the crossings.
Obviously, it would cost a pretty penny.
“You have no idea how blessed we are — and how blessed the railroad is — that somebody hasn’t died,” said Karol Ashenfelter, a former city council member.
The cost is nothing compared to a life.
