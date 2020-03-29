Two men who aren’t all that well-acquainted are talking, and one asks the other “When were you in Vietnam?”
The other says, “Last night.”
If you have ever been in the middle of one, you already know that the war doesn’t necessarily end when the shooting stops.
That’s what some D-Day veterans from World War II told us last June, and it’s also the experience of many Vietnam veterans — as well as the veterans of any other war.
You have to go to sleep sometime. That’s when the shooting starts again.
“His screaming wakes me up,” a Vietnam veteran’s wife told us, “and he’s covered with sweat, and I know why. Then he wakes up, and I hold him for a while, and then we try to go back to sleep.”
He likely was dreaming about the time he and his men came under fire, and he was a machine gunner, but couldn’t make himself return fire because the enemy soldiers were using small children as human shields. We heard about that from him. He said they took casualties, but he couldn’t have lived with himself if he’d killed any of those kids.
Or he might have been dreaming about seeing his best friend blown to pieces. We heard about that from her.
World War II’s veterans came home to great fanfare, with parades and huge banners that proclaimed “Welcome Home!” that greeted the troopships.
It was different for Vietnam’s veterans.
Instead of being told “Welcome Home,” many were spit upon, cursed or had dung and trash thrown at them, and it began as soon as they got off the airplanes they thought were returning them to the real world — the country they interrupted and risked their lives to serve.
Some went in uniform to restaurants, and when they sat down the other patrons got up and moved away from them. While some veterans service organizations welcomed them, others did not.
There were no parades. Young men who had been friends in high school were reunited in their hometowns after the war, and years may have passed before the conversation led one to say to the other, “You were in Vietnam? So was I.”
Many still hesitate to talk about it.
Here’s a rule of thumb, and it holds true for veterans of any war: Those who talk the most did the least, and those who talk the least did the most.
Vietnam-era veterans, who were stationed elsewhere, might say, “I served, but I never went to Vietnam,” and might feel a little bit less about themselves. Most in-country Vietnam veterans will tell hem “You went where the service sent you, as did I. While I was in Vietnam, you were on watch someplace else, helping to keep America safe. If you served honorably, that’s all anyone could ask.”
Every year, America and most states observe a day honoring our Vietnam veterans.
By act of Congress, today — March 29 — is observed as National Vietnam Veterans Day, but March 30 is observed as Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans Day in Maryland and Pennsylvania and Vietnam Veteran Recognition Day in West Virginia.
The last American combat and combat support troops left South Vietnam on March 29, 1973. Most of the last American Prisoners Of War were released by North Vietnam on March 27 and 28, although others were freed on April 4. More than 1,600 remain Missing In Action.
More than 58,000 American men and women service members died in Vietnam. Many others succumbed to its effects in one way or another in later years. It is likely that more Vietnam veterans have committed suicide than died of wounds. Many suffer the debilitating effects of physical and mental wounds, or from exposure to the defoliant Agent Orange — a condition they likely will pass on to their descendants, because it is hereditary.
It is estimated that on any given night, 200,000 veterans are homeless and 400,000 will be homeless at some point during the year, and 47% are Vietnam-era veterans.
Many people think America lost the Vietnam War, but South Vietnam was still free when our troops came home. Their service, which often went above and beyond the call of duty, demonstrated that America would fight for an ideal — even if it wasn’t popular at home.
Congress cut off all aid to South Vietnam, North Vietnamese troops came pouring across the border, and today Vietnam is ruled by a totalitarian government. If America had treated South Korea or Israel that way, neither would exist today.
Today, America’s service members are for the most part treated the way they should be, with respect, admiration and in some cases downright adoration. They deserve it, as did all the millions who served before them.
When you see Vietnam veterans, tell them “Welcome Home.” They will appreciate it, and don’t be surprised if one of them says, “In all these years, you’re the first person who ever told me that.”
To all Vietnam veterans: Thanks for what you did.
Welcome Home.
