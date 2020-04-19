Marylanders now have to wear some kind of a face covering when they enter a retail establishment or use public transportation.
Some of you already are doing this when you go out, and that’s good.
It isn’t going to keep you from catching the coronavirus but may prevent you from contaminating other people if you have it — and you can have the disease without displaying any of the symptoms.
The sight of you wearing a mask also may provide a measure of comfort to other people who are concerned about becoming ill.
We’re getting used to seeing people wearing face masks, but it caused nothing but trouble for a man in Howard County earlier this month.
He went into a grocery store in Columbia and allegedly was tasered and detained by a security guard when he refused to remove the mask he was wearing.
He was said to be a regular customer at the store, and the guard told him to take off the mask or he wouldn’t be allowed to shop.
The man — who is a Muslim — told the guard he was protecting himself and continued shopping, at which point the guard tasered him, restrained him and took him to an office. Howard County Police are investigating.
Keeping your distance from other people will keep them — and you — safe.
As Mineral County, West Virginia, Health Administrator A. Jay Root said, “If we can help save a loved one’s life, I think it’s worth it.”
Wearing a mask isn’t the most comfortable thing you can do, but some people in the health care field, construction and other industries do it every day as a matter of course, and look at it this way:
Would you rather wear a mask or have someone else wear a ventilator because you didn’t wear a mask?
Other states and some cities have mandated the wearing of masks.
New York Gov. Mario Cuomo said, “Stopping the spread is everything. How can you not wear a mask when you’re going to come close to a person?”
Shoppers and workers in Los Angeles must wear face masks during “essential shopping,” and businesses may refuse services to anyone who is not wearing a face covering.
In some places, fabric stores that haven’t been declared essential businesses may open by appointment only for the purpose of supplying materials for face coverings.
Gov. Larry Hogan’s order requires Marylanders to cover their faces when going inside any retail store or riding any form of public transportation. Staff must wear face coverings.
Masks must fully cover your nose and mouth and can be in the form of scarves and bandanas — wear it just like outlaws in the western movies. (Remember that some of America’s biggest heroes — like Batman, Spider-Man, Zorro and The Lone Ranger — also wear masks.)
Ironically, it’s illegal to wear masks in many states. New York enacted an anti-mask law in 1845 as a public safety matter because of disputes between landlords and tenants.
Virginia and other southern states outlawed the wearing of masks to counter the hood-wearing Ku Klux Klan. Georgia’s Supreme Court upheld that state’s law on grounds that wearing a mask was meant to intimidate and threaten violence, and therefore is not protected free speech.
However, courts in Indiana and elsewhere have held that wearing a mask protects anonymous free speech and association under the First Amendment, and that applies even to groups such as the Klan.
Washington, D.C., has an anti-mask law that is meant to deal with protesters who want to remain anonymous.
Courts are likely to rule that anti-mask laws don’t apply to masks worn for health reasons.
By now, you may be telling yourself “I would wear a mask if I had one. But finding masks for sale is about like finding toilet paper or hand sanitizer. If I had a sewing machine, I could figure out how to make one, but I don’t.”
You don’t need a sewing machine to make a satisfactory face mask, and the instructions for doing so appear on Page A3 of our April 17 edition. They were provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and you can view them on our website at https://www.times-news.com.
All it takes is an old T-shirt, and you will be amazed at how simple it is.
Hogan’s face-covering order, including a full list of places where masks must be worn, can be viewed in its entirety at https://governor.maryland.gov/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/Masks-and-Physical-Distancing-4.15.20.pdf.
