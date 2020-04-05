In the midst of all the stay-at-home, shut-down-unless-your-business-is-essential, social-distancing and other orders that have been handed because of the coronavirus pandemic, Marylanders are looking for some guidance.
They say, “We’ve been told what we cannot do,” and then they ask “What CAN we do?”
With that in mind, Gov. Larry Hogan’s communications director, Marc Ricci, has provided answers on his Twitter account (@riccimike). So has the Maryland Department of Natural Resources.
Here are some of the most-frequently asked questions:
• Can I can still go outside?
Walking or running around your block or going for a hike at a local county or state park is OK. Taking your dog for a walk is fine, too. The governor’s office just asks that you practice social distancing as you come across others and, above all, use common sense.
• Can my nanny still come watch my child?
Yes. Nannies fall under the category of “residential service,” which is classified as an essential service.
• Can I set up a play date for my child?
Probably not the best idea. (Because coronavirus is highly contagious and easily transmitted, play dates — and other nonessential gatherings — should be no-gos.)
• If I’m an essential employee, do I need to carry a letter that says where I work?
It depends. (Hogan’s chief legal counsel said it is “advisable” for employers to provide workers with a letter in case they get stopped by law enforcement, and they should carry it with them. But ultimately it is up to the individual organization to decide. The burden is on the employer.)
• I commute to a different state for work, groceries or essentials. Can I still go?
Yes. People are encouraged to try to limit their travel as much as possible, but if it is a necessity to go across state lines, it is OK.
• I’m supposed to move to a new place to live. What now?
You can still move to a new residence. However, it is important to take extra precautions. But as long as the individual is “confident” in those measures, Ricci said, moving should be no issue.
• I’m planning to move residences in Maryland in early May and use a moving company that is deemed essential. Can I still do so?
Yes. But it’s important they take extra precautions, and you’re confident in those measures.
• Sometimes I like to just get out of the house and drive around. Can I still do that?
Yes again. Drivers should try to not venture too far out of the region if possible, but if you are inside a car and not in direct contact, aside from those who may live with you, there should be no problems.
• I want to go hunting or fishing. Is that OK?
If you are getting food for you or your family, it is allowed. However, social distancing guidelines still must be followed and no groups over 10 people are allowed. Same goes for fishing in a state park or crabbing and fishing from a boat.
• It’s a nice day. Can I take my kayak or boat out on the water?
Until the state of emergency is lifted by Hogan, recreational boating is prohibited. However, activities like kayaking and paddleboarding are considered to be a form of exercise and are permitted. But all participants must still practice social distancing and abide by the social gathering limit.
• When does the stay-at-home order end?
It’s unclear. The stay-at-home order will end when the state of emergency is lifted. Hogan has not yet indicated a potential end date.
