The smoke alarm is one of the greatest inventions of all time, saving people’s lives and preserving millions of dollars in property since its introduction to the public in 1975.
Most of us are familiar with its high-decibel warning because of leaving food in the oven too long or burning toast, but other individuals have heard it during the disaster for which it was designed — a house fire.
Such was the case last month in Shaft, when a woman safely fled her Sloan Avenue home. An accidental blaze that began in the living room of the single-family dwelling activated the device.
Investigators estimated the property loss at $50,000 to the structure and $20,000 in contents. No dollar figure was assigned to the resident, but we are certain that she is priceless to her loved ones and friends.
That recent blaze is yet another example of the importance of installing and maintaining smoke alarms in the home. Recommendations call for batteries to be replaced once a year, and for brand new detectors every 10 years. Just as technological advances have been made in cellphones and other electronics, some alarms now are sealed with batteries designed to last a decade. Other models are combination smoke and carbon monoxide alarms, offering peace of mind over two potential tragedies.
Statistics provided by the National Fire Protection Association are eye-opening:
• Three out of five home fire deaths result from fires in properties without working smoke alarms.
• More than one-third (38 percent) of home fire deaths result from fires in which no smoke alarms are present.
• The risk of dying in a home fire is cut in half in homes with working smoke alarms.
There are requirements on the books dictating their use. New homes in Maryland constructed after Jan. 1, 1989, are required to have at least one hard-wired, electrically powered smoke alarm on every level, including the basement. The units should be interconnected so activation of any of them results in the sounding of all. A requirement that the electric smoke alarms have a battery backup became effective July 1, 1990. Battery operated models are fine for older structures.
It defies logic why anyone would fail to have them, and yet time and again we report on fires in which there were no units inside the house or apartment that burned. Forgetfulness is probably a factor. Cost may be another. The units are relative inexpensive, but some people are hard-pressed to come up with an extra $25 each. For others, it’s a matter of priorities.
Their proper installation and operation are matters of life and death. It’s crucial to follow the manufacturer’s instructions on how and where they are mounted. Test them monthly.
We would also recommend buying a residential fire extinguisher designed for multiple applications, just in case. They can be used on a small fire at the point of origin, but don’t hesitate to call 911. Flames can spread in a matter of seconds.
Fire Prevention Week is still two months away, but personal safety and protecting one’s family remains a priority all year long.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.