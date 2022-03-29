The CBS show “60 Minutes” ran a segment recently on the ever-evolving housing crisis in America, where residential rent costs increased an average of 15% last year, or around twice the high overall inflation rate.
Maryland had the eighth highest rent in the country in 2021, according to RentData.org. The cost of a 2-bedroom unit in Allegany County increased slightly from $714 to $734 from 2020 to 2021.
Maryland Realtors issued a report that the median home sales prices rose 4.5%.
To much online consternation, during the segment, Gary Berman, CEO of Tricon Residential, a Canadian company that owns close to 30,000 single-family homes across the U.S. and tries to buy 800 houses a month, said it was that millennials don’t necessarily desire to own a home or car and they grew up in a sharing economy.
Whatever that is.
And, his depiction of the want-to-own-nothing millennial came immediately after he described that the majority of his company’s renters simply can’t afford a home for any number of reasons.
Berman’s argument as to why companies like his aren’t to blame is that they buy houses at market rate and rent them at market rate — which neglects the very important factor that their predatory buying squeezes an already short market and raises the market rate.
But it is unfair to lay all the blame for America’s housing crisis at the feet of Wall Street investment firms, which now see stocks as too volatile of an investment and real estate as a more reliable way to quickly increase profits, Heather Vogell, a ProPublic reporter, said in an interview with Marketplace.
During that same 60 Minutes segment, Daryl Fairweather, chief economist at Redfin, said the government was already estimating the nation was around 4 million houses shy of where it should be prior to the pandemic and that the 2008 financial crisis caused home construction to shrivel.
There’s truth, too, to the idea that the internet and global interconnectivity and the labor market probably is a factor.
Consider a job opening is no longer just advertised to the immediate area. Sites like LinkedIn and Indeed allow anyone with an account to seek out and apply for a job from anywhere. Then take into account people don’t stick with a job for decades anymore.
According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, employees change jobs on average every 4.2 years and people aged 35 and lower change jobs even more frequently.
The idea of advancing up the corporate ladder, from intern to CEO, is more idea than reality. Mortgages tend to be 30-year fixed and 15-year fixed.
Someone who’s changing jobs every four years doesn’t seem likely to want to buy a house with a 15-year mortgage. Those numbers just don’t add up.
No amount of picking at the problem and parsing it into categories of blame is going to solve it. That will take action from local, state and federal governments.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.