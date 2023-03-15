John “Hannibal” Smith, the cigar-chomping colonel from the popular 80s show “The A-Team,” used to say, “I love it when a plan comes together.”
In this case, the plan hasn’t exactly come together yet, but it’s close. Finally — after years of planning — work on the Baltimore Street Revitalization Project is inching closer following Friday’s official groundbreaking ceremony.
Drafts have been made and remade, estimates and funds raised, much ink spilled and many surveys done for us to get to this point. In fact, it really goes way back to the decision to brick over the once bustling Baltimore Street in 1977, turning it into a pedestrian mall.
“This has been a long time coming,” Cumberland Mayor Ray Morriss told the nearly 100 gathered at the McCoury Stage for the ceremony. He said the project had its beginning in 2014 when the Allegany Arts Council held a summit to explore ways the arts could foster economic development.
The $15 million project will include the replacement of underground utility lines and the installation of high-capacity broadband fiber before reinstalling the street through the pedestrian mall and adding an updated streetscape with trees, flowers and shrubs.
The project has been plagued by delays, including securing the millions of dollars in funding from numerous sources and awaiting project review from state and federal highway administrations.
CDEC Executive Director Matt Miller told those at the ceremony that “tensions ran high early on,” and added that after much discussion, stakeholders “found common ground.”
Officially dubbed “Reimagine Cumberland,” the project is expected to be completed in a year to 18 months and also will open the mall to automobile and bicycle traffic.
Maryland Comptroller Brooke Lierman, in her first official visit to Cumberland, said that renaissance of the downtown Historic City Center is an “investment in the future.”
“I look forward to coming back to cut the ribbon,” she said.
An injection of life into the downtown area is much needed. A mall facelift will hopefully bring some of the vibrancy of days past to Baltimore Street and entice residents and visitors to shop, dine and support our small businesses.
Come the first week of April, let’s hope we see dust flying downtown. It’s about time.
